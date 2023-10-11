Associated Equipment Distributors and Family Enterprise USA Join Forces to Advocate for Family Business on Capitol Hill
EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Trade Association is Working with Family Enterprise USA to Educate Congress on Negative Tax Proposals Aimed at Hurting Family-owned Equipment Dealers
Associated Equipment Distributors and Family Enterprise USA have teamed up to advocate for America’s family-owned equipment dealers.
The announcement today makes Associated Equipment Distributors (AED), as well as its more than 500 dealer members, a member of Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA). The new membership provides AED members access to FEUSA benefits and resources here and on Capitol Hill.
AED, based in Schaumburg, Ill., is an international trade association advocating for the interests of the equipment industry. Operating since 1919, AED represents companies that sell, rent and service equipment used in many applications, including construction, agriculture, forestry, energy, mining, material handling and industrial production. It also has more than 300 manufacturers and industry service providers as members.
“AED members look forward to adding our voice to Family Enterprise USA as we help educate Congress on tax policies that both hurt and protect family-owned businesses,” said Brian McGuire, president and CEO, Associated Equipment Distributors.
According to research, America’s multi-generational family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product. Family businesses are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, the research shows.
“AED has been, and will continue to be, a passionate advocate for family-owned businesses,” said Daniel Fisher, the group’s senior vice president of government and external affairs. “Partnering with Family Enterprise USA will only enhance the association’s ability to have a positive impact on Capitol Hill for the equipment industry,” Fisher said.
Each year Family Enterprise USA conducts a survey measuring the pulse of family-owned businesses, including equipment dealers. This year, the study found the biggest worry resided in tax policies, with 50 percent of respondents saying high personal income taxes were the number one concern, up from 45 percent a year ago.
“We’re excited to have Associated Equipment Distributors and its membership as part of our growing family business voice on Capitol Hill,” said Pat Soldano, president, Family Enterprise USA. “Our goals are to educate our legislators on the size and power of family-owned equipment dealers, and all family businesses, and to let them know of the damaging tax and economic policies affecting their business,” she said. “Data shows family businesses are more trusted than most business and they keep jobs, add jobs, pay better than average wages, and give back to their communities, all of which are strong arguments to keep our family businesses thriving.”
About Associated Equipment Distributors
AED is the international trade association representing companies that sell, rent, service and manufacture construction, farm, energy, mining, forestry and industrial equipment. Its nearly 500 distributor members, which are predominantly small-medium-sized, family-owned businesses, have 6,800 locations, employ 140,000 workers and account for more than $90 billion of annual sales revenue of equipment and related supplies. AED also has 300 non-distributor members, which include equipment manufacturers and industry service providers.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bi-partisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com
Contact:
Amy Will
awill@aednet.org
630-286-1376
www.aednet.org
Pat Soldano
Associated Equipment Distributors and Family Enterprise USA have teamed up to advocate for America’s family-owned equipment dealers.
The announcement today makes Associated Equipment Distributors (AED), as well as its more than 500 dealer members, a member of Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA). The new membership provides AED members access to FEUSA benefits and resources here and on Capitol Hill.
AED, based in Schaumburg, Ill., is an international trade association advocating for the interests of the equipment industry. Operating since 1919, AED represents companies that sell, rent and service equipment used in many applications, including construction, agriculture, forestry, energy, mining, material handling and industrial production. It also has more than 300 manufacturers and industry service providers as members.
“AED members look forward to adding our voice to Family Enterprise USA as we help educate Congress on tax policies that both hurt and protect family-owned businesses,” said Brian McGuire, president and CEO, Associated Equipment Distributors.
According to research, America’s multi-generational family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product. Family businesses are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, the research shows.
“AED has been, and will continue to be, a passionate advocate for family-owned businesses,” said Daniel Fisher, the group’s senior vice president of government and external affairs. “Partnering with Family Enterprise USA will only enhance the association’s ability to have a positive impact on Capitol Hill for the equipment industry,” Fisher said.
Each year Family Enterprise USA conducts a survey measuring the pulse of family-owned businesses, including equipment dealers. This year, the study found the biggest worry resided in tax policies, with 50 percent of respondents saying high personal income taxes were the number one concern, up from 45 percent a year ago.
“We’re excited to have Associated Equipment Distributors and its membership as part of our growing family business voice on Capitol Hill,” said Pat Soldano, president, Family Enterprise USA. “Our goals are to educate our legislators on the size and power of family-owned equipment dealers, and all family businesses, and to let them know of the damaging tax and economic policies affecting their business,” she said. “Data shows family businesses are more trusted than most business and they keep jobs, add jobs, pay better than average wages, and give back to their communities, all of which are strong arguments to keep our family businesses thriving.”
About Associated Equipment Distributors
AED is the international trade association representing companies that sell, rent, service and manufacture construction, farm, energy, mining, forestry and industrial equipment. Its nearly 500 distributor members, which are predominantly small-medium-sized, family-owned businesses, have 6,800 locations, employ 140,000 workers and account for more than $90 billion of annual sales revenue of equipment and related supplies. AED also has 300 non-distributor members, which include equipment manufacturers and industry service providers.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bi-partisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com
Contact:
Amy Will
awill@aednet.org
630-286-1376
www.aednet.org
Pat Soldano
Family Enterprise USA
+1 714-357-3140
pmsoldano@family-enterpriseusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
LinkedIn