Tropical Storm Condition I Declared for Northern Islands

Typhoon Condition I Maintained for Saipan, Rota, and Tinian

(CNMI Office of the Governor) – Governor Arnold I. Palacios, in consultation with the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office (HSEM) and the National Weather Service (NWS Guam) Weather Forecast Office (WFO), has declared Tropical Storm Condition I for the Northern Islands. Additionally, Typhoon Condition I is currently maintained for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota as of 8:30am, Oct. 11, 2023.

Tropical Storm Condition 1 means the tropical storm winds of 39 mph or more are imminent or occurring.

The cancellation of storm conditions and the “All Clear” declaration for Saipan, Rota, and Tinian are anticipated later today depending on the movement and the impact of feeder bands associated with Typhoon Bolaven that continue to bring strong wind and rain to these islands.

Governor Arnold I. Palacios, Lt. Governor David M. Apatang, and CNMI HSEM advise CNMI residents to continue to stay indoors. Unless for emergency purposes, do not drive until the all-clear is given. Remain off roadways to allow first responders to clear debris and attend to those who need assistance most.

Stay Informed

The Office of the Governor advises the community to keep a close watch on official updates relating to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories which will be available through official channels (listed below) and media partners.

Again, this is an evolving situation. Typhoon Bolaven continues to move away from Rota, Tinian and Saipan but the strong winds and passing showers will linger a while longer. The CNMI Office of the Governor and CNMI HSEM will be monitoring the movement of the storm, continue to consult with the National Weather Service and other agencies, and continue to provide updates when available and when appropriate.

For additional information, visit the following:

CNMI EOC State Warning Point Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmieocswp/

CNMI Office of the Governor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmigovernor

NWS Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/

NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

Joint Typhoon Warning Center Website: https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/jtwc.html

###