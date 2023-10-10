USA's Premier Holistic Health & Healing Expo 2023: Experience Wellness in Drexel Hill, New Jersey

Evesboro, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evesboro, New Jersey -

Prepare to embark on a transformative wellness, spirituality, and sustainable living journey at the Holistic Health & Healing Expo this Sunday, October 15, at the prestigious Drexel Brook Event Center in Drexel Hill, PA. This premier event promises to be a collective gathering place of enlightenment and inspiration, bringing together leading-edge thinkers and practitioners in natural wellness, spiritual elevation, and eco-friendly living under one roof.

With a history of drawing over 2,000 enthusiastic visitors, this family-friendly expo is set to deliver a wealth of enlightening workshops and the latest insights into chiropractic medicine, yoga, healthy children, natural pet products, local animals for adoption, and much more.

As attendees explore the Holistic Health & Healing Expo, they will discover a marketplace adorned with exquisite handmade organic and vegan items, including lotions, candles, and personal care products. This remarkable expo will serve as a platform for showcasing the latest advancements in holistic coaching, homeopathy, integrative medicine, intuitive readings, energy work, music and art therapy, and naturopathy. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with experts in these fields and explore the diverse range of modalities available.

Shae Marcus, the founder and publisher of Natural Awakenings of South Jersey magazine, drives this extraordinary event. Shae and the dedicated team of Holistic Health & Healing Expo (HHH Expo) bring decades of expertise and an unwavering passion for holistic health to each successful expo they organize. This expo is the last of the series this year.

Register now to step into a world where alternative healing meets modern innovation, where eco-friendly services seamlessly blend with the magic of handmade products. Imagine lotions that soothe your soul, candles that ignite passion, and personal care products crafted with love and intention. Envision a space where children and adults of all ages thrive in health, guided by holistic practitioners who understand the essence of well-being.

Engage with experts in holistic coaching, homeopathy, and integrative medicine, and let intuitive readings and energy work unveil the mysteries of the inner self. Wander through aisles of metaphysical and spiritual retail treasures, immerse self in mindful movement sessions, and consult with leading naturopaths.

Satisfy the palate with the finest organic food offerings, explore the wonders of regenerative healthcare, and stretch all personal horizons with transformative yoga and Pilates sessions. This expo is more than a journey; it's a holistic revolution.

Starting the 2024 year in healthy full force, the Holistic Health & Healing Expo is heading on the road to take place at The Doubletree Hotel in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on January 21, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., marking a national expansion of this transformative movement.

Shae Marcus, renowned for her extensive publishing background as the publisher of Natural Awakenings of South Jersey, the lead sponsor of this event, combines skills with a heartfelt commitment to holistic health, ensuring that each Holistic Health & Healing Expo (HHH Expo) offers a unique and uplifting experience for all participants.

Shae Marcus, the founder, expresses, "Never has it been more important to share light and love for one another, to inform, inspire, and nurture, and to build an authentic community with strong, spiritual, and eco-friendly connections."

Admission is free with registration or at the door for this life-changing event. Click here to discover more about the Holistic Health & Healing Expo, including event details, workshop schedules, and exhibitor information.

For additional information or interviews, please contact Shae Marcus, Founder of Holistic Health & Healing Expo and Publisher of Natural Awakenings of South Jersey, contact by phone: (856) 797-2227, email: info@hhhexpo.com. Registrations may be made at HHH Expo through the website: www.hhhexpo.com

Join the Holistic Health & Healing Expo and let the journey towards a healthier, more inspired life begin. Together, attendees can ignite the light within and create a stronger, more connected community. Take advantage of this opportunity to be part of a transformative experience. Register now to attend the Holistic Health & Healing Expo (HHH Expo) on October 15 at the Drexel Brook Event Center in Drexel Hill, PA.

