Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (“Hawaiian Electric” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HE) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (“Hawaiian Electric” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HE) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Hawaiian Electric securities between February 28, 2019 and August 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On August 24, 2023, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (ii) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company’s inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, Hawaiian Electric’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $300,000 in Hawaiian Electric’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before October 23, 2023.

