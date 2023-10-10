DIRTT Selected for Major Energy Headquarter Projects in Houston

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT and its Construction Partner AGILE INTERIORS (“AGILE”) in Houston, Texas recently secured approximately $10M USD in construction projects to build new workplaces for major energy clients Bechtel and Apache. These projects were awarded due to AGILE’s proven ability to deliver class A office spaces using DIRTT’s innovative interior solutions and streamlined construction methodology.



Bechtel

Global project management, construction, and engineering firm Bechtel announced in 2022 plans to change its energy headquarters, moving its Houston-based employees to facilitate its transition to hybrid working. Set to open by late 2023, the 285,500 square-foot 12-floor space designed by Kirksey and contracted by O’Donnell Sneider, is located at CityWestPlace in Houston's Westchase District, boasting greater connectedness with the community and technology. AGILE previously installed 12 floors of DIRTT’s full solution at Bechtel’s former 375,000 square-foot headquarters. The adaptable DIRTT system included solid and glass walls, along with DIRTT’s modular electrical, allowing AGILE to execute dozens of space reconfigurations over the past decade as needs changed.

Apache Corporation

Apache Corporation plans to relocate its headquarters in 2024 to facilitate greater employee connectedness with the support of architecture firm Gensler and general contractor Harvey-Cleary Builders. To meet Apache’s demanding acoustical needs, DIRTT is providing glass and solid walls configured into office pods. The glass walls and doors consist of acoustical laminated glass and the solid demising walls consist of double-glazed clerestories and glass returns. Other acoustical enhancements were made including double insulation in the solid walls as well as additional seals on the vertical sides of all doors. The office pods also feature magnetic writeable surfaces and fabric wrapped panels.

“Bechtel has been a long-standing client, and their selection of DIRTT and AGILE for their new HQ reflects the quality of the system as well as the level of service they’ve received from us over the past 10 years. We are excited to continue supporting them and to embark on this new journey with Apache, creating a long-term relationship with them as well,” commented Matthew Cooley, Architectural Sales at AGILE.

"These projects demonstrate DIRTT’s ability to deliver adaptable solutions that prioritize the employee experience and productivity,” said Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT.

About DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

About AGILE INTERIORS

Established in 2005 with the passion to deliver an unmatched experience to clients and partners for the everchanging workplace. AGILE’s comprehensive and strategic partnerships with companies like DIRTT has helped them become the leading architectural solutions provider in Houston and surrounding areas. These great partnerships along with AGILE’S laser like focus on continued innovation, market excellence and project execution has resulted in thousands of successful projects. AGILE’s strength is its long-term relationships and ability to partner with architects and interior designers to translate their vision and needs into an inspired workspace that enhances culture, engages people, and embraces the future.

For further information, please contact DIRTT Investor Relations at Ir@dirtt.com.

