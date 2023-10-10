Vornado Names Jason Kirschner Executive Vice President – Head of Capital Markets





NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced the appointment of Jason Kirschner, 47, as the Company’s Executive Vice President – Head of Capital Markets. Mr. Kirschner reports to Michael Franco, Vornado’s President and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Kirschner brings more than 20 years of experience in financing both existing buildings and new developments, particularly in Manhattan. During his career he has sourced and executed over $35 billion of real estate financings. Prior to joining Vornado, Mr. Kirschner was Managing Director – Finance & Capital Markets at Hudson Realty Capital, an RXR affiliate, for two years and previously served at Brookfield Properties for over 10 years, most recently as Senior Vice President – Finance & Capital Markets.

Mr. Kirschner earned his undergraduate degree from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A., with a concentration in Real Estate, from Columbia Business School.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

