Addressing Border Crisis: Heightened Concerns over Terrorism Wildfires

These tools will defend your home.

Knowledge is power

The Home Defense Professional Fire Hose Company

Defending a home from wildfires is a right .

Every home owner has the rights to own professional fire defense equipment. No one else will advocate for peace, love and certainty to defend your home.

Knowledge is power, mindset is omnipotent, having a plan is priceless.”
— Sherwin Ross

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Fire Defense is committed to helping people feel safe and secure in their homes and businesses," said company president and CEO Sherwin Ross. "In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to be proactive about protecting your property."

Ace Fire Defense offers a wide range of products and information to help property owners protect their investments, including fire hoses, fire hydrant valves, and fire hydrant wrenches. The company also provides training and education to help people learn how to use these products properly and how to prevent fires from happening in the first place.

"We believe that knowledge is power," said Ross. "By providing people with the tools and information they need to defend their property, we can help make the world a safer place for everyone."

For more information about Ace Fire Defense and its products and services, please visit www.acefiredefense.com.

Ace Fire Defense is a leading manufacturer of professional fire defense equipment, committed to helping people feel safe and secure in their homes and businesses. In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to be proactive about protecting your property.

Ace Fire Defense offers a wide range of products and services to help property owners protect their investments, including light weight professional fire hoses, fire hydrant valves, hydrant wrenches and nozzles. The company also provides training and education to help people learn how to use these products properly and how to prevent fires from happening in the first place.

"We believe that knowledge is power," said company president and CEO Ross. "By providing people with the tools and information they need to defend their property, we can help make the world a safer place for everyone."

For more information about Ace Fire Defense and its products and services, please visit www.acefiredefense.com.

Sherwin Ross
ACE FIRE Defense
+1 213-884-8448
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Ace Fire Defense shares important information to defend your home against catastrophic events.

You just read:

Addressing Border Crisis: Heightened Concerns over Terrorism Wildfires

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sherwin Ross
ACE FIRE Defense
+1 213-884-8448
Company/Organization
ACE FIRE Preparedness
24425 Woolsey Canyon Rd
West Hills, California, 91304
United States
+1 213-884-8448
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Addressing Border Crisis: Heightened Concerns over Terrorism Wildfires
“Ace Fire Defense Shows How to Use a Fire Hydrant Against Approaching Wildfires”
Ace Fire Defense Steps Up to Mitigate Wildfire Crisis in Hawaii with Professional Fire Defense Equipment
View All Stories From This Author