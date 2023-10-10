Submit Release
Vishay Intertechnology to Announce Third Quarter Results on Wednesday, November 8

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), will release its results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s third quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4d27675bed8e4ca8934830406b6e87c1. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:  
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President – Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300


