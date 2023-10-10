NEW COLLEGE INSTITUTE & WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION PRESENT “LEGENDARY CONVERSATIONS” WITH RICHARD PETTY

Featuring Richard Petty, Frank Scott, and Clay Campbell on October 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Martinsville, VA, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinsville, VA – October 10, 2023 – New College Institute (NCI) and the Wendell Scott Foundation proudly present “Legendary Conversations,” an event on October 25 at 7:00 p.m.

The event, held at the Baldwin Building on NCI’s campus (191 Fayette Street), will feature a unique and engaging discussion with NASCAR racing legend, Richard Petty, and Frank Scott, son of NASCAR racing legend, Wendell Scott. Moderated by Warrick Scott, CEO/Founder of the Wendell Scott Foundation, the conversation will focus on captivating stories about Wendell Scott, breaking barriers in NASCAR, memorable races, and lessons learned from the renowned motorsport icons.

Clay Campbell, President of the Martinsville Speedway, will share the Speedway’s history, memorable moments, and what makes the Martinsville track legendary.

“NCI is proud and excited to bring Mr. Petty and Mr. Scott to Martinsville for a one-of-a-kind evening where attendees will have the opportunity to hear stories and gain insight into the NASCAR world directly from legends in racing. This is an awesome opportunity to kick off Race Week and get the community even more energized about one of Martinsville’s premier assets,” said Joe Sumner, Executive Director of the New College Institute.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Petty and Mr. Scott join us for this incredible event at Martinsville. Their presence will not only inspire racing enthusiasts but also provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn firsthand from these legendary figures, gaining valuable insights into the NASCAR world. This event is a fantastic way to kick off Race Week and ignite the community's passion for one of Martinsville's greatest assets," the Wendell Scott Foundation said in a statement.

Food trucks, live music, and locally and nationally recognized race cars will be in the NCI parking lot and plaza starting at 5:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. However, seating in the lecture hall is limited and registration is required to attend.

For more information and to register, visit www.newcollegeinstitute.org.

--

About New College Institute:

New College Institute (NCI) is a premier educational institution located in Martinsville, Virginia. NCI offers a wide range of academic programs, professional development opportunities, and community engagement initiatives. The Institute is dedicated to empowering individuals and transforming communities through accessible, innovative, and high-quality educational opportunities.

About the Wendell Scott Foundation:

The Wendell Scott Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the legacy of Wendell Scott, the first African American NASCAR driver, and inspiring future generations. We aim to promote diversity and inclusion in the motorsports industry through education, advocacy, and community development.



Through scholarships and mentorship opportunities, we empower promising students, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, to pursue higher education and become leaders in their chosen fields. We also collaborate with industry leaders, community organizations, and educational institutions to advocate for diversity and representation within motorsports.



By supporting initiatives that benefit underprivileged communities and instilling the values of hard work and determination, we aim to uplift and inspire individuals to create positive change. With the support of generous sponsors, donors, and partners, we continue to spread Wendell Scott's legacy and inspire the next generation.



Visit our website at www.wendellscott.org to learn more about the Wendell Scott Foundation, our programs, and how you can get involved. Together, let's honor Wendell Scott's legacy and create a brighter future for aspiring individuals in the motorsports industry and beyond.

