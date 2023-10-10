Blue Mantis Launches Dedicated GitOps Technology Practice to Help Customers Optimize Software Code Delivery for Cost, Scale and Security

Company Partners with CloudTruth and Nethopper to Create and Bring GitMantis Managed Service to Market

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, today announced the launch of its dedicated GitOps technology practice to help clients transform their software development lifecycle. As part of the announcement, the company introduced GitMantis, a new managed GitOps platform delivered as a service that expedites the delivery of modern software code to multi-cloud environments using Kubernetes containers.



GitOps, a modern approach to securely managing infrastructure and applications, combines the power of version control and declarative infrastructure management to streamline software delivery and operational efficiency. It has witnessed strong adoption by organizations aiming to improve collaboration and enhance the overall developer experience. With this dedicated practice and more than three decades of advanced technology leadership, Blue Mantis is well-positioned to help organizations unlock the full potential of GitOps.

"Our GitOps practice launch is driven by strong demand from organizations seeking to bridge the gap between development and operations by leveraging Git as a single source of truth for the entire software delivery processes," said Jay Pasteris, CIO and CISO at Blue Mantis. "The world runs on software, and Blue Mantis believes that GitOps is not only a game-changer for developers but absolutely critical for a holistic security strategy. Through our GitOps practice and new GitMantis solution, we’re actively delivering the knowledge and advanced tools our clients need to succeed in their digital transformation journey."

Blue Mantis's GitOps technology practice comprises a team of experienced GitOps engineers and consultants. The team has a deep understanding of GitOps principles and practices, and they are experts in utilizing GitOps tools to automate the deployment and management of applications. Through its GitOps practice, Blue Mantis will deliver:

Expert Guidance: Blue Mantis' team of certified Kubernetes consultants provides expertise on unifying, simplifying, and securing GitOps workflows, best practices, and tools delivered as a managed service.





GitMantis: Improving application delivery and security

The GitMantis offering, now generally available, leverages technologies from Blue Mantis partners, CloudTruth, the DevSecOps platform company that helps enterprise development teams manage their cloud configurations, and Nethopper, the pioneer of Kubernetes Application Operations Platform as a Service (KAOPS). CloudTruth uses advanced digital twin technology to model workflows, manage configurations and fix leaked secrets from source code, deployment pipeline logs and security breaches. Nethopper is a cloud-native DevOps platform built for Kubernetes that allows development teams to securely manage any application in any cloud.

“For organizations building and deploying applications in the cloud, the ability to manage configuration settings and secrets in a centralized and secure manner is an absolute must,” said Christian Tate, CEO of CloudTruth. “We look forward to partnering with Blue Mantis to enable its clients to create print-perfect configurations every time and increase their deployment velocity by 50 percent with the GitMantis solution.”

“As Kubernetes adoption increases, so does the challenge of efficiently managing containerized applications at scale,” said Chris Munford, CEO of Nethopper. “By embracing GitOps, companies can automate deployment and enhance the overall reliability and resilience of their Kubernetes workloads. Nethopper’s extensible platform enables Blue Mantis to help clients implement customized DevOps approaches, migrate their applications to the cloud, and increase productivity with Kubernetes.”

For more information about Blue Mantis' GitOps practice and services, please visit https://www.bluemantis.com/gitmantis-a-turnkey-managed-gitops-platform/.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a leading strategic digital technology services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,200 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Abry Partners.

