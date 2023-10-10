NRI Industrial Drives Sustainability Forward with Listing of Beam EV Solar Charging System

Harnessing Solar Power for a Greener Tomorrow: Beam EV Solar Chargers now available on NRI’s ecommerce website

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial is proud to introduce the EV ARC™ 2020, an innovation that is set to transform the electric vehicle (EV) charging landscape. This remarkable product offers a unique blend of portability, sustainability, and grid independence, making it the ultimate solution for EV.

The EV ARC™ 2020 is unlike any other charging solution available today. It is the only rapidly deployable, 100% renewable, and transportable. Designed to be grid-independent, it eliminates the need for permitting, construction, electrical work, and utility bills, making EV charging more accessible than ever before.

Key Features of the EV ARC™ 2020:

Sustainable EV Charging: It generates and stores its own electricity, utilizing solar power and sun tracking technology to generate up to 25% more energy. This ensures that your EV is always charged, even during the night, inclement weather, or power outages.

Space Efficiency: It is designed to fit in a standard parking space, ensuring that no parking spots are lost. It can simultaneously charge up to six EVs, accommodating as many as 12 vehicles.

Off-Grid Capability: The EV ARC™ 2020 operates off-grid, eliminating utility bills and enabling EV charging during power outages. It also provides vital emergency power for first responders.

Robust and ADA-Compliant: Engineered to withstand challenging conditions, the EV ARC™ is wind-rated to 125 mph, flood-proof to 9.5 feet, and compliant with ADA standards.

Easy Deployment: Units are deployed in a matter of minutes, requiring zero contact.

Portability: While designed for permanent installation, the EV ARC™ is also easily movable, making it adaptable to changing circumstances.

Emergency Power Panel: An optional emergency power panel ensures a critical supply of electricity for first responders, medical professionals, and citizens during times of need.

Interested buyers can visit https://www.nriparts.com and obtain a free quote by contacting:

Dylan Tonjes

Direct Sales Supervisor

Phone: (419)-906-9538

Email: dylan@nri-isd.com

About NRI Industrial Sales

Our journey started in 2001 with a simple beginning. Today, we have become one of the largest surplus equipment sellers in North America. Throughout our growth, our mission has been constant. We specialize in providing our clients with sustainable solutions for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment.

We do so by partnering with businesses from various sectors, including Pulp and Paper, Oil and Petro-Chemical, Energy, Food Processing, and Mining, to preserve the economic and environmental well-being of the communities we serve.

We take pride in our sustainable solutions that keep tons of obsolete machines, equipment, and parts out of landfills and scrap piles while providing the industry with an economical source for industrial equipment.

Canadian Headquarters: 2000 Argentia Road, Plaza 5, Suite 406, Mississauga, Ontario L5N 2R7 Canada

Canadian Distribution Centre: 9-2530 Speers Road Oakville, Ontario L6L 5K8 Canada

North-East U.S. Headquarters & Distribution Centre: 6401 Rogers Road Delta, Ohio 43515 United States

Europe & Middle East Distribution Centre: New Al Saja'a Industrial Area Sharjah UAE

South-East Asia Distribution Centre A: Kot Pindi dass Road, Near Ideal chemical, Lahore Road Sheikhupura Pakistan

South-East Asia Distribution Centre B: 1479B Circular Road, Rahim Yar Khan 64200 Pakistan