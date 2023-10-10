Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. Announces Postponement of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to 12 P.M. ET on October 19, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CDAQ) (the “Company”) today announced that its extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be postponed from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 12, 2023 to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 19, 2023. The record date for determining the Company shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting remains the close of business on September 21, 2023 (the “Record Date”). Shareholders who have previously submitted their proxies or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Shareholders as of the Record Date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares. In connection with the postponement of the Meeting, the deadline for holders of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares issued in the Company’s initial public offering to submit their shares for redemption has been extended to 5:00 PM Eastern time on October 17, 2023. Shareholders who wish to withdraw their previously submitted redemption request may do so by requesting that the transfer agent return such shares prior to the rescheduled meeting on October 19, 2023.



About Compass Digital Acquisition Corp.

The Company is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on March 8, 2021. The Company was formed for the purpose of effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies.

