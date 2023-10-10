NeoGames Issues Statement on the Situation in Israel

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, issued a statement from Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer, regarding the recent and ongoing events in Israel.



“The entire NeoGames family is deeply saddened by the unspeakable events in Israel this past weekend. Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims and their families, friends and loved ones. We also wish to extend our sincere wishes for the full recovery of those that were wounded in the attacks. At NeoGames, employee safety and well-being is core to our culture. We are dedicated to doing our part in assisting families, friends and colleagues to cope with these appalling circumstances. We are providing any resources and support we can through the many initiatives that our employees and many others in the NeoGames family have volunteered to support.

“At the same time, business continuity is imperative. We remain resilient and our entire business in Israel continues to operate normally. As a global company with offices throughout the world, we maintain a comprehensive and proven business continuity program, which remains in place and can be adapted to circumstances as they evolve. This program is designed to ensure control and stability of our operations and thus, the operations of our customers continue uninterrupted.

“We also wish to extend our most sincere gratitude to the unanimous and unwavering support we have received from our customers, business partners and stakeholders, not only as organizations, but also as individuals and friends. We are grateful for all their support and continued confidence in NeoGames."

