The House Of The Rising Son Rehab Is The Most Reviewed And Highly Rated Drug Rehab And Detox Center In San Clemente And Surrounding Areas

San Clemente, California – House of The Rising Son, an accredited and certified addiction treatment center, is proud to announce that it is one of the most reviewed and highly rated drug Rehab and detox centers in San Clemente, California, and surrounding areas.

Detox is the first step that every recovering addict must go through as they transition to a sober lifestyle. Detoxification is the physiological or medicinal removal of toxic substances from the human body, and during this time, patients can experience a series of unpleasant withdrawal symptoms and cravings. Depending on the severity of a patient’s addiction, some of the withdrawal symptoms that they may experience can be extremely intense and even life-threatening in certain situations.

Past patients have continually highly rated and praised House of The Rising Son’s Detox center for the care and attention exhibited by its team of trained physicians and addiction specialists for not only helping them manage their withdrawal symptoms and cravings but also for providing unconditional support.

House of The Rising Son’s drug rehab has additionally received 100’s of positive reviews for its beautiful, scenic location along the Southern Californian coastline, luxurious facilities, and holistic healing methods, such as yoga classes, off-site activities (like hiking and beach walks), and an on-site nutritionist.

After detox, the next step in a patient’s recovery is rehab. This is when they will explore and address the root causes of their addiction. It’s also when they will develop the knowledge and coping skills needed to successfully reintegrate into society without falling back into drug abuse.

At The House of the Rising Son, the team of addiction specialists work hard to provide patients with the best rehab plans for their specific needs. This starts with a consultation that occurs between the patient and one of the center’s highly trained physicians. This consultation enables The House of the Rising Son to provide patients with a level of personalization in the rehab process that can be difficult to find at other facilities.

During The House of the Rising Son’s Drug Rehab program, patients will receive a variety of different treatments, such as:

The recovery programs at The House of the Rising Son are heavily customized to meet the unique needs of every patient. The center believes that every person can maintain their sobriety without needing constant support from a sponsor or believing in a higher power.

The House of the Rising Son also believes that patients do have power over drugs and alcohol and can beat their addiction. These core ideas fundamentally differ from what’s demanded of patients participating in 12-step programs.

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT)

Recovering from the abuse of an addictive substance can be very challenging. Many of these challenges result from the cravings and withdrawal symptoms that patients experience as their bodies transition to life without the substance. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) can reduce cravings and withdrawals to promote a smoother recovery process.

Individualized Treatment Approach

Everything that is done at The House of the Rising Son is informed by the belief that treatment for substance abuse should be individualized. No two patients are entirely alike, so no two treatment plans should be the same either. That’s why The House of the Rising Son begins the individualization process the moment a patient contacts them.

A spokesperson from House of The Rising Son in San Clemente, California, said, “We do not look at our guests as a number or a project but rather a person with a life that is highly valued and worth investing in. We are committed to helping you find unconditional love, hope, freedom, and restoration for everyone who gives us the opportunity.”

More information

To learn more about House of The Rising Son and the announcement that it is one of the most reviewed and highly rated drug rehab and detox centers in San Clemente, California, and surrounding areas, please visit the website at https://www.thorstreatment.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-house-of-the-rising-son-rehab-is-the-most-reviewed-and-highly-rated-drug-rehab-and-detox-center-in-san-clemente-and-surrounding-areas/

About House of The Rising Son

The House of the Rising Son is a full-service substance abuse recovery center located in beautiful Southern Orange County.

Contact House of The Rising Son

147 El Levante

San Clemente

California 92672

United States

(888) 238 1038

Website: https://www.thorstreatment.com/