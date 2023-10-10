Submit Release
TWRA to Host Deer and Turkey Management Public Meetings

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host a series of four public meetings across the state in late October to discuss new deer and turkey management plans.

The TWRA is in the process of developing new deer and turkey hunting units and season setting process for the 2024-25 hunting seasons. A stakeholder focus group was previously held to establish management objectives and values for hunters and to consider draft hunting package limits and seasons.

“TWRA has been working since 2019 to update the way our biologists create season setting proposals,” said Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “This new process will provide more transparency for hunters, consider additional biological factors, and allow for more stakeholder values to be incorporated into the decision-making process. We invite all deer and turkey hunters to attend a meeting to make their voices heard.”

TWRA officials from the Wildlife and Forestry Division will present the changes to the season setting process during the public meetings and allow opportunity for public comment.

Meeting Schedule:

  • October 23: West Tennessee Ag Research and Education Center in Jackson, 6-8 PM CT
  • October 24: TWRA Region II Ray Bell Building in Nashville, 6-8 PM. CT
  • October 25: Crossville Shooting Sports Park in Crossville, 6-8 PM CT
  • October 26: TWRA Region IV Office in Morristown, 6-8 PM ET

---TWRA--

 

