Attorney General Tong Statement on Terrorist Attacks in Israel

Attorney General William Tong

10/10/2023

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the terrorist attacks in Israel:

“We must do all that we can to support Israel and Israeli families against this brutal and utterly unjustifiable terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas against innocent civilians. I had the high honor of spending time recently in the Supreme Court of Israel, with President Herzog, and other government ministers. I got to see firsthand Israel’s beautiful and functioning democracy, built on the rule of law. I stood shoulder to shoulder with the Israeli people in the streets as they advocated peacefully for a free and fair judiciary. To say that this invasion was lawless is a gross understatement. The brutality of this attack, and the taking and threatening of hostages, offends all standards and norms of international law. Israel must have our unequivocal support in ending this senseless violence, in ensuring the safe return of all hostages, and in securing peace and justice.”

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

