Corva and Tecpetrol Partner to Create an Advanced Agile, Real-Time Operations Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina
Leader in real-time data analytics and automation solutions to support Tecpetrol's Latin American drilling and completions operations
We are immensely proud of the collaboration with Tecpetrol that has fueled the success of their RTOC deployment in record time”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corva, a technology leader in real-time data analytics and automation solutions for the energy industry, today announced that Tecpetrol has deployed its real-time operations center (RTOC) with Corva to support their Latin American drilling and completions operations. In less than a month, both companies collaborated to deploy Tecpetrol’s RTOC fit to their regional operations, and trained key RTOC personnel and field teams. This impressive undertaking demonstrates the unwavering commitment to accelerate an industry solution to enhance safety and operational efficiencies for the region.
“We already knew what data and indicators we needed to see and how we wanted to track our operations,” Lucrecia Gava, RTOC Project Specialist said. “We also reached a limit where we saw the need for more sophisticated tools to be able to focus further, on a day-to-day basis, on developing new applications. So, we decided to implement Corva. We maintain a constant dialogue with them with great 24/7 support.”
Tecpetrol has been working in their real-time operations for the last five years, accelerating their learning curve, and implementing their own know-how with a great track record on optimizing the operations indicators. However, Tecpetrol recognized the challenges and limitations of managing their RTOC internally, and that utilizing the Corva platform would not only advance their RTOC capabilities substantially but would enable their team to focus their efforts primarily on lean operations, including safety and operational processes and enhanced decision making.
As a result, the two companies launched the enhanced RTOC from their new location in Buenos Aires. During the one-month deployment and during a continued drilling operation, five rigs across Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia were connected to Corva’s platform, 24/7 support teams were trained in the use of the technology, and custom workflow dashboards were designed and implemented to fit Tecpetrol’s operational strategies. Additionally, Tecpetrol is currently in the process of integrating their completions operations to the RTOC and engaging Corva’s Dev Center to further build additional digital solutions for their RTOC.
Today, Tecpetrol can monitor its remote operations from anywhere and on any device, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. The Corva platform also allows RTOC teams to collaborate remotely in real time from the office to onsite rig crews directly inside the Corva platform. This enables Tecpetrol unprecedented levels of analysis, visualization, and collaboration between their different teams, all supported by Corva’s 24/7 Operations Center.
"We are immensely proud of the collaboration with Tecpetrol that has fueled the success of their RTOC deployment in record time," said Courtney Diezi, COO of Corva. "This endeavor exemplifies our commitment to support the advancement of Latin America's digital landscape, and our ability to do so with remarkable speed and precision. It is a true testament to what can be accomplished when industry leaders unite to drive innovation and create lasting impact."
About Corva
Headquartered in Houston, Corva is the App Store for Energy, empowering operators and service companies to build solutions at the speed of business. The software developer pioneered a first-of-its-kind cloud-based platform to monitor drilling, completions, and geoscience operations in real time, avoid hazards, maximize crew performance, and drive quantifiable financial efficiencies. Corva’s platform supports wellsite operations worldwide on hundreds of rigs and from remote operations centers. Accelerating the expansion of its app store, Corva Dev Center enables customers or third-party developers to rapidly create low-code app solutions with capital efficiency to support their operational needs, reducing development cycles from months to days. For more information, please visit http://www.corva.ai.
About Tecpetrol
Tecpetrol -Techint Group- has a long-standing record of leading large and complex energy projects in Latin America. These projects are related to upstream and midstream activities of the oil and gas industry and to the power generation industry. The fast-track development of unconventional resources in Vaca Muerta, a major Argentine field, has consolidated Tecpetrol as a regional leader in this area. The company has vast experience operating mature fields, applying enhanced recovery methods in order to extract the largest amount of oil available in the reservoirs. Additionally, through the recent Energy Transition Business Unit, Tecpetrol is also generating a new profit center based on decarbonized energy sources, carriers, related technologies, and synergies with all the industrial companies of the Techint Group. Visit https://www.tecpetrol.com/en
