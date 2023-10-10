Extech Building Products Promotes Four

Extech Buildng Materials announces personnel promotions

Advancements represent a significant milestone for the tri-state area supplier of exterior building materials and services.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extech Building Products is excited to announce a series of personnel promotions, each representing a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering talent and recognizing the outstanding contributions of our dedicated team members. These promotions exemplify our dedication to employee growth and excellence within our organization and our industry.

John Koutsogiannis- Vice President, Roofing (Extech/ Litsco)

John brings a wealth of expertise and a profound understanding of the roofing market, making him the perfect candidate for this pivotal role. His extensive experience in the industry, combined with the abundant resources and unwavering support from both Litsco and Extech, will position us as a dominant force in the New York Metro Area’s roofing sector. This strategic move will strengthen our market presence and enhance the quality of service we offer to our valued clients. John’s leadership and vision will undoubtedly drive us towards greater success in this domain.

Michael McCourt- Head of Purchasing, Buying, and Inventory Management

In his new role, Michael will assume immediate responsibility for overseeing all purchasing, buying, and inventory management aspects at Extech. With a proven track record, he is well-equipped to lead these critical functions at a time when effective coordination among them is increasingly essential for our company’s continued growth and success. As Extech continues to expand its presence and market share, optimizing procurement processes, strategic purchasing decisions and inventory management is paramount. Mike McCourt’s extensive experience and expertise in this field make him the perfect candidate to steer our company in the right direction.

Kurt Zimmerman- Landscape Product Buyer

Kurt Zimmerman will play a pivotal role in shaping Extech’s landscape product offerings and strategies in his new capacity. He will work closely with the team during this transition period to enhance his knowledge and skills, ensuring a smooth transition into this critical position.

Kurt’s expertise, gained from his extensive experience as Branch Manager, will be leveraged to drive growth and development in landscape items across all Extech branches. He will be responsible for providing essential seasonal counter training for landscape items, collaborating with both inside and outside sales teams to enhance their knowledge and optimize go-to-market strategies.

Sasha Alesandra- Branch Manager, Parsippany Location

Sasha Alesandra has been an integral part of our Parsippany branch for several years, working closely with the previous Branch Manager, Kurt Zimmerman. During this time, she has displayed a remarkable commitment to her role, gaining a deep understanding of our management procedures and their various associated responsibilities. With a solid background in management and an exceptional work ethic, Sasha is the perfect fit for the role of Branch Manager. Her proven ability to lead, inspire, and guide her team aligns seamlessly with our company’s values and vision for success.

Extech Building Materials is the tri-state area’s premier supplier of exterior building materials and services for professional builders, contractors and restoration specialists. With 11 locations in the greater New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area and a large fleet of delivery vehicles, Extech is convenient for every contractor on every job site. Extech’s services include its own sheet metal shop and architectural design services, as well as a full line of exterior building materials including brick, natural stone, cultured stone, pre-cast and decorative concrete. Additionally, Extech offers landscape supplies, concrete and brick pavers, fasteners and lumber as well as restoration and repair products, drainage, roofing, insulation and waterproofing. Professional builders, landscapers and contractors have come to depend on Extech for all of their job site needs.