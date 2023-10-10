Container Auction

Sale

The U.S. Embassy in Astana will be holding a public sealed bid auction consisting of 14 containers on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 09.00 to 15.00. Description: three containers 40’ High Cube Sea box; three containers 40’ General Purpose (GP) box; six containers 20’ General Purpose box, one 40’ GP freezer container, and one 20’ General Purpose container with copper scrap metal inside.

For participation:

Register online by sending an email to AstanaAuction@state.gov with your full name and ID number/ passport number. Registrants will be allowed access to the compound for a two-hour time slot. Time slots will be assigned at the time of registration. Entrance to the Embassy compound is from Akyrtas street. Please bring your ID with you. You also can bid electronically emailing your bid proposal to AstanaAuction@state.gov.

Auction rules:

All containers to be sold as-is with no guarantee. Auction participants will place sealed bids in an auction box. All bids will be in KZT only. All payments should be made in KZT (cash only). No checks or credit cards will be accepted. All sales are final. Buyer is responsible for all costs to remove containers from the Embassy within 30 days after purchase. Instructions for removal of container(s) from the Embassy compound will be provided to the highest bidder after payment.

Payment:

Winners will be announced on Monday, October 30. Payments must be made through the embassy cashier by close of business on Wednesday, November 01.

Sample Photos of Lots:

Attention! Do not park along Koshkarbayeva Ave. Police will ticket or tow your vehicle.

Please park your car next to Hazret Sultan Mosque, Highville, and “Downtown” business center.

Embassy Address: 3 Koshkarbayeva Ave.

Place of auction: the US Embassy SCAC from Akyrtas street.

Questions regarding the process may be submitted to AstanaAuction@state.gov. Technical questions will be answered only during the public viewing of container(s).