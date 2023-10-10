5.7% CAGR | U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market Size to Generate $6,973.7 million by 2032 - ByHeart, Arla Foods Amba

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market

Rise in number of women participation in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. baby infant formula market size was valued at $3,962.7 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $6,973.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. Infant formula serves as an ideal alternative suitable for infant consumption, which mimics the nutritional composition of breast milk as closely as possible. Although physicians recommend breast milk for optimal infant nutrition, it may not always be possible, suitable, or solely adequate. Enspire infant formula and toddler milk and Similac infant formula and toddler milk are infant formulas available for healthy, full-term infants who are not breastfed or partially breastfed.

Rise in number of women participation in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. However, government initiatives to promote breastfeeding and concerns regarding food safety hinder the market growth. On the contrary, preference toward organic baby food & drinks, extensive research on prebiotics and probiotics in baby food, and developments in technology resulting in emergence of new products are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Abbott Laboratories

Bobbie

Arla Foods

Dana Dairy Group, Ltd.

Campbell Soups Company

D-Signstore

Danone S.A.

Hipp GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc.

Kabrita USA

Nature's One, LLC.

Holle Baby Food AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Nestle S.A.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Breastfeeding is continually promoted as the ideal way for healthy growth of infants, and this is affiliated with national and international attempts among policymakers and health activists. It is recommended for infants for the first six months, as it delivers all the essential nutrients for complete development and healthy growth of the baby. In 2020, the World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization chose to support and encourage pro-breastfeeding regulations. Organizations that support breastfeeding further encourage parents to cook baby food when infants start eating solids.

By type, the infant milk segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the U.S. baby infant formula market, as it is specially designed to meet the growing needs of babies under six months of age, who are not breastfed or partially breastfed. However, the growing-up milk segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027, owing to rise in introduction of growing-up milk in diets of young children.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The U.S. baby infant formula market is segmented into type, ingredient, distribution channel, and source. Depending on type, the market is segregated into infant milk, follow-on-milk, specialty baby milk, and growing-up milk. On the basis of ingredient, it is fragmented into carbohydrate, fat, protein, minerals, vitamins, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter stores, and others. By source, it is categorized into regular, organic, milk with HMO, goat milk, plant-based formula, and others.

In line with their own dietary preferences and lifestyle choices, many parents look for natural and organic products for their children. Parents now find it easier to learn about the benefits of organic and natural infant formula products and to spread that knowledge to others due to increase in penetration of social media and online communities. This has boosted demand and raised interest in these products. The trend toward organic and natural infant formula products is therefore likely to persist as more parents become aware of the benefits of these products and as companies continue to develop brand-new, innovative products to meet the escalating demand.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the U.S. baby infant formula analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing U.S. baby infant formula opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the U.S. baby infant formula segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of U.S. baby infant formula industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and U.S. baby infant formula Market growth strategies.

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆

