Junior Doctors in Wales to be Balloted in November for Industrial Action

10th October 2023

BMA Cymru Wales will ballot junior doctors in Wales for strike action from the 6th November.

The decision to open the ballot comes following the Welsh Government’s failure to make any effort to restore junior doctors’ pay, which has left BMA Cymru Wales with no choice but to enter a trade dispute and ballot for strike action.

The ballot which will be open to all BMA junior doctor members in Wales, is set to run for six weeks closing on 18th December and if successful will lead to a 72-hour full walk-out by participating junior doctors in Wales.

Over the last 15 years, junior doctors in Wales have experienced a pay cut of 29.6% in real terms. They received another sub-inflationary pay offer from the Welsh Government this year of 5%, which is below the recommended amount made by the DDRB, and the worst offer in the UK.

The health service is now under extraordinary and unprecedented pressure and BMA Cymru Wales is deeply concerned that ongoing pay erosion will continue to drive doctors out of the profession at a time when the NHS can least stand to lose them, leading to a vicious cycle of crippling staffing shortages and worse patient care. The pressures of the job are so severe that, in a recent GMC survey, two-thirds of trainee doctors said they ‘always’ or ‘often’ felt worn out at the end of a working day.

This situation cannot continue and the strength of feeling among junior doctors is clear. A recent BMA survey showed that 89% of responding junior doctors in Wales would be prepared to take industrial action if doctors’ pay continued to be eroded in Wales.

The co-chairs of the BMA’s Welsh junior doctor committee, Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey said: