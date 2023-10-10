Glass Container Market Projected to Reach US$ 102.5 Billion by 2033 with CAGR of 5.2% | Future Market Insights, Inc.
Rising demand for preserved food, aesthetics, infrastructure, and urbanization drive the thriving Glass Container Market.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glass container market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 61.5 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to rise to US$ 102.5 billion by 2033. The market is projected at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for preserved food items and aesthetic looks is boosting the adoption of glass containers. The manufacturers are growing the food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and hotel industries by increasing glass container production. Moreover, the growing infrastructure, urbanization, and disposable income are the important factors up surging the market growth during the forecast period.
The glass container market is experiencing a significant upsurge due to multiple influencing factors. Rising disposable income and urbanization, coupled with consumers' growing preference for aesthetic appeal, have accelerated the demand for glass containers. They are increasingly sought after for home decor, luxury looks, and creating eye-catching surroundings. Additionally, end-users are driving demand for glass containers, particularly for light glittering bottles and candle jars, further fueling market growth.
Consumers are turning to glass containers to preserve food items like pickles and sauces, enhancing their quality and contributing to market expansion. Food and beverage manufacturers are adopting glass containers to provide transparency in packaging, meeting consumer expectations. The market is also benefitting from growing design container trends and increased participation from key marketers.
Dairy owners are embracing glass container bottles to sell milk and related products, advancing market prospects. Furthermore, the availability of cheap labor, increased investment, and intensified research and development activities are driving market opportunities, promising a dynamic and thriving glass container industry.
High Standard Packaging by Manufacturers Surge the Market Opportunities
Manufacturers are developing high-quality products by providing premium packaging styles. The manufacturers are increasing the sales of glass containers through their aesthetic look and better packaging solution. They observe their consumers' preference for highly standardized products, as many end-users are fond of product packaging styles.
The top companies are launching luxury wine bottles and several shapes and sizes of glass containers to acquire maximum profits through their artwork. On the flip side, the rising demand for cosmetic products is mushrooming the global glass container market opportunities.
How Does the United States Dominate the Global Market?
The United States is registering a CAGR of 5%, with collecting a valuation of US$ 150 billion by 2033. The increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages and the growing production of glass containers drive the market in the United States. Around 86% of people above 18 years old population consume alcoholic beverages occasionally in the United States.
The prominent companies in the United States are Saxco International, Nestle, Carlsberg, MillerCoors, PepsiCo, and others. The United States captured a historical CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2022.
Key Takeaways:
The glass container market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 102.5 billion by 2033.
With a CAGR of 5.2%, the global market increasing from 2023 to 2033.
The United States glass container market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 5% through 2033.
In the historical period, the market secured a CAGR of 4.1% between 2017 and 2022.
In the historical period, the market captured US$ 59.1 billion between 2017 and 2022.
Germany is anticipated to record an impressive CAGR of 4.5% by 2033.
Who is Winning?
The key vendors are launching new products in the market by acquiring several marketing methodologies. These vendors invest their million dollar amount in research & development activities to carry out unique ideas and tactics to enhance market products. The marketing strategies adopted by these market players include partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and acquisitions.
Key Players:
Ardagh Group S.A
Amcor Plc
Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd
Owens-Illinois, Inc.
Saverglass Group
BA Glass
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited
Nampak Ltd
Wiegand-Glas
Vidrala S.A.
Glass Container Market Segmentation by Category:
By Product Type:
Glass Bottle
Glass Jar
Glass Vial
Candle Glass Container
By Color:
Amber Glass Container
Blue Glass Container
Clear Glass Container
Frosted Glass Container
Other Colored Glass Container
By End-use Industry:
Cosmetic & Perfumes
Pharmaceuticals
Food Packaging
Beverage Packaging
Other Products
Author
Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.
Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.
