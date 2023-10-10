Italian Night at Carnegie Hall with InterHarmony’s Misha Quint, l’Appassionata, & Tommaso Benciolini on Nov 3

An exceptional evening of Italian classical music at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall with L’Appassionata, cellist Misha Quint and flutist Tommaso Benciolini

An exceptional evening of Italian classical music will transport audiences to the heart of Italy at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall with L'Appassionata, cellist Misha Quint, and flutist Tommaso Benciolini. For the first time ever, the InterHarmony Concert Series, presented by InterHarmonyInternational Music Festival and Gaspari Foundation, will feature a chamber orchestra arriving directly from Verona, led by Concertmaster Lorenzo Gugole. Italian Night promises an unforgettable journey through the enchanting melodies through the ages of Italian composers Boccherini, Respighi, Rota, and Sollima More information can be found atABOUT THE PROGRAMThe evening’s transcendent journey opens with the evocative sounds of Luigi Boccherini's La musica notturna delle strade di Madrid, a musical exploration of the captivating streets of Madrid that will transport the audience to the bustling nightlife of Spain’s capital. Boccherini, an Italian cello virtuoso, wrote this piece while employed by the Spanish royal family. Listeners will hear musical representations of tolling church bells, the chatter of city residents as their day comes to an end, and the rhythmic coming and going of the Military Night Watch, preparing listeners to enter a musical trance for the remaining program.Following this, audience members will be spellbound as Misha Quint, the acclaimed virtuoso cellist, takes center stage to perform Boccherini's lyrical and virtuosic Cello Concerto in B-flat Major. Writtenin the 1770’s, Concerto is considered to be one of the most virtuosic concertos for cello. The unique writing of Boccherini is noticeably developed especially in composing for cello since he himself was a greatest cellist of his generation. His melodic gift that could be compared with the sincerest revelations of Mozart and Haydn is masterfully displaced in the second movement. Two cadenzas at the end of the first and 3rd movement create a monumental exhibition of technical abilities of the cello as an instrument and soloist.Ottorino Respighi’s rarely performed Suite pour Instruments d’archet et Flute, P57 will immerse the audience in lush and colorful sounds. Inspired by Bach’s Suite No. 2 BWV 1067 and written in 1905, Suite employs the French ouverture style, Respighi even gave this piece a French title. Suite begins with the whimsical movement Badinage, meaning an entertaining or witty conversation, in reference to the most famous movement in Bach’s Suite, Badinerie. The flute soloist will be l’Appassionata’s Tommaso Benciolini.The evening continues with Nino Rota's 1964 modern masterpiece Concerto for String Orchestra, that blends classical elegance with contemporary allure.To close, listeners will experience the captivating fusion of classical and modern styles in Giovanni Sollima's Contrafactus, a mesmerizing dialogue between flute (performed by Tommaso Benciolini) and strings, written in 2000 and built on the Variation No.25 of Bach’s Goldberg Variations. Sollima himself defined the pieces as a “pseudo-baroque delirium”.ABOUT THE ARTISTSL'APPASSIONATAL'Appassionata was founded in 2019 around the activities of the Gaspari Foundation as a group of young excellent music professionals. Its members include some of the best young musicians in Italy, who have perfected their skills in the most important musical institutions throughout the world and have already gained concert experience in the most important Italian orchestras including the Orchestra Sinfonia Nazionale della RAI, the Orchestra Filarmonica della Scala, the Orchestra Haydn di Bolzano, the Orchestra da Camera di Mantova, the Orchestra del Teatro Regio di Torino, the Orchestra della Fondazione Arena di Verona, the Orchestra di Padova e del Veneto, and the Orchestra Filarmonica del Teatro Comunale di Bologna. L'Appassionata already has to its credit concerts and tours in Germany, Switzerland, France, and South Korea, and in some of Italy's major venues including the Sala Verdi in Milan, the Scuola Grande di San Rocco and Teatro La Fenice in Venice, the Accademia Filarmonica in Verona, the Teatro Bibiena in Mantua, the Teatro Olimpico in Vicenza for important festivals including Serate Musicali in Milan, Emilia-Romagna Festival, Società dei Concerti in Parma, Festival Galuppi in Venice, MantovaMusica collaborating with internationally renowned personalities and soloists including Gil Shaham, Emmanuel Pahud, Leonora Armellini, Patrick Gallois, Kirill Rodin, Elio, Andrea Battistoni. L'Appassionata is also the protagonist of two recording projects released in 2021-a monograph on Antonio Vivaldi edited by SONY Classical with flutist Tommaso Benciolini and a monograph on Johann Sebastian Bach with violinist Jaroslaw Nadrzycki edited by Hänssler Classics-both received with great success by audiences and critics and broadcast by broadcasters such as Rai Radio 3, BBC Radio, Radio Classica, Radio24, Venice Classic Radio, and Sky Classica HD.TOMMASO BENCIOLINIWinner of the 2017 New York Respighi Prize, with a debut on the stage of Carnegie Hall in 2018.Tommaso Benciolini was born in Bologna in 1991. He graduated at the age of 18 from the “E. F. Dall’Abaco "in Verona, obtaining full marks, honors and a scholarship. He also studied at the Ecole Normale de Musique "Alfred Cortot" in Paris in the class of Pierre-Yves Artaud, and then obtained the "Master of Advanced Studies in Music Interpretation” at the CSI of Lugano under the guidance of Mario Caroli.MISHA QUINTA graduate of the Leningrad Special School for the Gifted and the Leningrad State Conservatory, Misha Quint made his orchestral debut at the age of 13 after winning first prize at the Boccherini Competition in St. Petersburg (then Leningrad). He gained international recognition after capturing top prizes in the 1975 International Competition in Prague and the Russian National Competition. Quint immigrated to the US and made his critically acclaimed New York recital debut at the 92nd Street Y and his orchestral debut in Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center in 1992. He has given numerous solo recitals and master classes in the leading halls of England, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, Russia, Latvia, Georgia, Belorussia, Romania, Italy, and the US. “[Quint] provides a fresh voice…The Russian school of string playing has taken on a different light with Quint” said Daniel Webster of the Philadelphia Inquirer and “a master of probing sentiment, shaded phrasing, and flawless technique” from MetroWest.

