Chromatography Software Market Set to Reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2033 with CAGR of 11.3% | Future Market Insights Inc.
FMI Logo
The Chromatography Software Market is a dynamic and evolving industry, catering to the needs of analytical laboratories and researchers worldwide.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chromatography software market, which was valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2023, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2033 to reach US$ 3.2 billion.
The adoption of chromatography software is due to an increase in the demand for chromatography techniques in research and development activities across several business verticals. For example, increased food safety rules and an increasing focus on pharmaceutical R&D contribute to the growing need for chromatography systems and software.
The expanding need for chromatography software is fueled by increased pharmaceutical research activities, the rising prevalence of diseases requiring diagnosis and testing, and increased worries about food and safety pharmaceuticals.
Request the Sample Report to Understand the Rising Demand for Market:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14319
Furthermore, due to the increased use of chromatography techniques to study medications and their usefulness as a treatment, the COVID-19 outbreak has boosted the demand for chromatography systems. As a result, the stock market has risen during the pandemic.
Remdesivir was measured in the blood plasma of a COVID-19 infected patient using liquid chromatography combined with mass spectrometry, according to a study published in June 2020.
The rising technological integration and automation in pharmaceutical R&D, forensic, and environmental testing rely on chromatographic systems and software for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.
The market's expansion is being fueled by the increased usage of analytical software for optimizing laboratory automation and the development of intelligible software and adjustable interfaces for high accuracy and productivity.
The lack of a skilled laboratory crew for chromatography software handling, on the other hand, may have a negative impact on market growth.
Due to all the factors mentioned above, the chromatography software market is expected to reach US$ 1863.7 Million in 2028.
Key Takeaways:
In 2020, the integrated chromatography software category led the market, accounting for 5% of total revenue.
In 2020, the web and cloud-based software sector led the market, accounting for 72.1% of total revenue.
The pharmaceutical industry segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for 4% of total sales.
North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for 49.1% of total sales. The increased usage of technology in laboratory testing and policies that promote the deployment of these technologies to assure reliable results can be linked to the market's rise.
Key players in the chromatography software market:
Bruker Corporation
Shimizu Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Hitachi High-Technoloies
Cytiva
Gilson Inc
Restek Corporation.
Jasco
Scion Instruments
Water Cooperation
Axel Semrau GmbH & Co. KG
Gain Access to Detailed Market Insights: Purchase Now to Uncover Segment-specific Information, Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14319
Recent Developments in the Chromatography Software Market:
The FDA will increase Waters Corporation Empower Chromatography Data Software (CDS) to assist its medical product testing labs throughout its five field science laboratories in January 2022. This deployment will strengthen the company's existing product line and complement the chromatography data system's unique product portfolio, opening up new market opportunities for designing highly effective solutions for acquiring, processing, and reporting data from a wide range of measurement instruments.
Agilent Technologies released a new version of their chromatography data program in August 2018 that allows laboratories to upload documents in the Allotrope Data Format (ADF), an advanced standard developed by a group of pharmaceutical companies. The company achieved competitive advantage and strengthened its market position thanks to this strategic action.
Key Segmentation:
By Device Type:
Standalone
Integrated
By Deployment Type:
On-premise
Web & Cloud-based
By Application:
Pharmaceutical Industry
Forensic Testing
Environmental Testing
Food Industry
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Middle East and Africa
Author By:
Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.
Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.
Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.
Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:
Digital Health Market Share: Which is expected to be worth USD 224.24 billion in 2022, is likely to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2032 to reach USD 2585.98 billion by 2032.
Portable Chromatography Systems Market Demand: It is projected to rise to US$ 779.9 million in 2022, and likely to reach US$ 1452.9 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.
Ankush Nikam
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 90966 84197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube