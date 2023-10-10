North America dominated the Cellulose Gel Market growing at a CAGR of 4.5% and Estimated to reach $2.3 Billion | AMR

Cellulose Gel Market Analysis

The cellulose gel has seen new innovative application-based solutions in edible films food coatings. The last few years have seen an upswing in innovation for usage of cellulose gel in food & beverage” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cellulose Gel Market," The Cellulose Gel Market Size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Cellulose gel acts as a thickening agent and stabilizer in ice-creams, milk, and baked food and hence is majorly adopted by the food & beverages industry for manufacturing. This drives the Cellulose Gel Market Growth. It is also majorly used in fat-reduced food products and gluten-free products. It is used extensively in candy preparation as it helps improve quality and textures. Cellulose gel is used as an emulsifier in products like margarines, chewing gums, and peanut butter. Moreover, increased millennial expenditure on packaged food & beverages has resulted in increased Cellulose Gel Market Demand.

Cellulose gel is a significant adhesive agent in the production of pencils, paper boxes, and mosquito coils. In addition, it is used in the oil-drilling industry as an ingredient of drilling mud where it works as a water retention agent and viscosity modifier, which also results in enhancing the growth of the cellulose gel market. However, decline in raw material for the production of cellulose gel hinders the market growth.

Cellulose gel is a binder, thickener, and also works as a stabilizer in various food. It is a thickening agent, which is made by reacting cellulose like cotton lint and wood pulp with an imitative of acetic acid. Its unabsorbent promotes its use in food labelling and primary packing applications. Its usage can be increased if it is used as clean label in real food as a natural, familiar ingredient, which is easy to identify and understand. The use of cellulose gel as a clean label is anticipated to foster its sale, in turn boosting the market growth.

The cellulose gel market is segmented into source, application, property, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into wood pulp and refined cotton. On the basis of application, the Cellulose Gel industry is classified into food & beverages, oil & refining, pharmaceutical, paint & textile, cosmetics & personal care, paper coating & household care, and others. On the basis of property, the market is divided into thickening agent, stabilizer, binder, anti-repository agent, lubricator, emulsifier, and excipient. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players included in the Cellulose Gel Market Analysis are Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Cellulose Solutions Private Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH + Co KG, J.M. Huber Corporation, Libraw Pharma, Mingtai Chemical Co., Ltd., Sigachi Industries Limited, Somaiya Group, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of source, the wood pulp segment had the dominating Cellulose Gel Market Share in 2021 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the falling cotton production.

On the basis of application, food & beverage segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of property, the thickening Agent segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the global cellulose gel market.

