Automated Algo Trading Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

$35 Bn Automated Algo Trading Market Expected with Companies Offerings By End-User Segments 2031

Rise in number of financial services companies drives the adoption of AI and machine learning to capitalize on the data from digitally driven channels.” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in need for minimizing transaction costs and growing demand for reliable, fast, and effective order execution drive the growth of the global automated algo trading market. Rise in shift towards algorithmic trading activities for taking quick decisions and minimize human errors during the pandemic contributed majorly towards the global market size during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automated algo trading market generated $13.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $35 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had low impact on the growth of the global automated algo trading market, owing to acceptance of algorithmic trading solutions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automated algo trading market based on Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Application, Trading Type, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding three-fourths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding over four-fifths of the global market share, and is set to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global market share, and is predicted to maintain its leading position during the forecast timeline. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast timespan.

In terms of application, the trade execution segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market share, and is anticipated to maintain its number one position during the forecast timeline. However, the liquidity detection segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast timespan.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market share. However, Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the global market share in 2031 and contribute nearly one-third of the overall share of the global market. The Asia-Pacific automated algo trading market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global automated algo trading market report include 63MOONS, AlgoTrader, Argo Software Engineering, Ava Trade Markets Ltd., Software AG, India Algo, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, InfoReach, Inc., LEHNER INVESTMENTS, MetaQuotes Ltd, NinjaTrader, QuantConnect, Symphony, Tethys Technology, VIRTU Financial Inc., Next Algo, and Myalgomate Technologies LLP.

The report analyzes these key players in the global automated algo trading market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key benefits for stakeholders

• In-depth analysis of the automated algo trading market share segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global automated algo trading market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the automated algo trading market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing automated algo trading market opportunity.

Key Market Segments

Component

• Service

• Solution

Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Application

• Liquidity Detection

• Others

• Statistical Arbitrage

• Trade Execution

Trading Type

• Bonds

• Cryptocurrencies

• ETF

• FOREX

• Others

• Stock Markets

