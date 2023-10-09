WISCONSIN, October 9 - An Act to amend 3.002 (2), 5.15 (4) (a) and 5.15 (4) (b); to repeal and recreate subchapter I of chapter 4 [precedes 4.001]; and to create 13.49 of the statutes; Relating to: legislative redistricting.
Status: S - Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb488
You just read:
SB488 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-10-09
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.