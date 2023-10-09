SB486 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-10-09

Submit Release
WISCONSIN, October 9 - An Act to repeal 94.55 (2t), 961.11 (4g), 961.14 (4) (t), 961.32 (2m), 961.38 (1n), 961.41 (1) (h), 961.41 (1m) (h), 961.41 (1q), 961.41 (3g) (e), 961.571 (1) (a) 7., 961.571 (1) (a) 11. e., 961.571 (1) (a) 11. k. and L. and 967.055 (1m) (b) 5.; to renumber and amend 115.35 (1), 961.01 (14) and 961.34; to amend 20.115 (7) (gc), 49.148 (4) (a), 49.79 (1) (b), 59.54 (25) (title), 59.54 (25) (a) (intro.), 66.0107 (1) (bm), 111.35 (2) (e), 114.09 (2) (bm) 1. (intro.), 114.09 (2) (bm) 4., 157.06 (11) (i), 175.35 (2g) (c) 4. a., 289.33 (3) (d), 349.02 (2) (b) 4., 961.41 (1r), 961.41 (1x), 961.41 (3g) (c), 961.41 (3g) (d), 961.41 (3g) (em), 961.47 (1), 961.48 (3), 961.48 (5), 961.49 (1m) (intro.), 961.571 (1) (a) 11. (intro.), 971.365 (1) (a), 971.365 (1) (b), 971.365 (1) (c) and 971.365 (2); and to create 16.282, 20.115 (7) (ge), 20.192 (1) (t), 20.255 (2) (r), 20.395 (5) (db), 20.435 (1) (s), 20.437 (3) (r), 20.505 (1) (t), 20.566 (1) (bn), 20.835 (2) (eq), 25.316, 48.47 (20), 66.04185, 73.17, 77.54 (71), 94.56, 94.57, 100.145, 108.02 (18r), 108.04 (5m), 111.32 (9m), 111.32 (11m), subchapter IV of chapter 139 [precedes 139.97], 157.06 (11) (hm), 175.35 (2g) (b) 3., 238.139, 250.22 and subchapter VIII of chapter 961 [precedes 961.70] of the statutes; Relating to: legalizing the possession of marijuana; medical marijuana; regulating the production, processing, and sale of marijuana; expunging or redesignating past convictions for marijuana-related crimes; equity grants; making an appropriation; and providing a penalty. (FE)

