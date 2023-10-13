KokTailz Dating App Is Preparing To Release Its Go Live Feature

KokTailz - Friends, Date, Meet New People

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday October 9th, 2023, KokTailz announced that their soon to be released go live feature will be integrated into their already popular lounges feature. The move should attract investors, more users and advertisers. This feature will be available on all iOS and Android devices January 2024. Now users can go live and host speed dating events. The live feature can be activated in the lounges section of the app. Lounges was first released July 2023. Lounges offer an excellent opportunity to expand users social circle and bond with individuals who share similar interests. With the aid of a robust social search engine, Lounges can assist users in discovering like-minded people. Connecting with individuals who have similar hobbies and passions can be a delightful means of forging connections and nurturing meaningful relationships. To begin, all users need to do is establish a profile on KokTailz, specify their interests and hobbies, and then explore the app's dedicated lounges section. At the time, lounges only allowed you to chat by sending messages.

Now with the new live feature, users can host live speed dating events. When a host goes live, they become visible to other users exploring that lounge. These users now have the choice to send a request to join the host's live stream for a real-time one-on-one split-screen conversation. As viewers watch the interaction unfold, they can actively engage by commenting. If viewers wish to participate in the live session, they can also request to join and will be queued on a waiting list until the host decides to bring them in for a personalized one-on-one experience.

In today's digital age, where social media and online platforms dominate our lives, going live has emerged as a powerful and invaluable tool for individuals and businesses alike. Whether a content creator, an entrepreneur, or simply an individual looking to connect with others, the act of going live offers numerous benefits that underscore its importance.

Going live on dating apps adds a cool and innovative dimension to the modern dating experience. It injects a sense of authenticity and realness into the process, allowing users to see and interact with potential matches in real-time. This live interaction fosters a deeper connection as it goes beyond text-based messages, giving a more genuine glimpse into someone's personality and character. It's an effective way to combat catfishing and provides users with an immediate, unfiltered look at their potential matches. Furthermore, the live format adds an element of excitement, with the fear of missing out (FOMO) encouraging engagement. It's a dynamic and interactive approach to dating that not only facilitates meaningful connections but also offers an entertaining and enjoyable way to meet new people in the digital age.