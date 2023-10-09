Efabless Presents Generative AI for HW Design and Verification Webinar

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efabless Corporation, the creator platform for chips, is excited to announce an upcoming webinar on generative AI for HW design and verification.



Title: Generative AI for HW Design and Verification Date/Time: Wednesday October 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM, PT Speaker: Erik Berg, Principal SoC Verification Engineer at Microsoft Dr. Berg is driven by the challenge of scaling verification teams and reducing risk through methodology, tooling, and automation initiatives. He leads Microsoft's steering group on Generative AI for front end design and verification. Webinar Link: Register Today.

This webinar will focus on how generative AI empowers engineers to automate existing workloads, work in unfamiliar domains, and maximize their influence across teams. Attendees will gain valuable insights into identifying opportunities to leverage AI, implementing best practices for improved responses, and understanding future directions and trends.

"We are excited to have Erik Berg share his expertise and insights on how generative AI can revolutionize HW design and verification," said Mohamed Kassem, the CTO at Efabless. "This webinar will be an excellent opportunity for engineers to learn valuable strategies and mindsets for maximizing the benefits provided by generative AI."



About Efabless

Efabless offers a platform applying open source and community models to enable a global community of chip experts and non-experts to collaboratively design, share, prototype and commercialize special purpose chips. Nearly 1000 designs and 450 tapeouts have been executed on Efabless over the past two years. The company’s customers include startups, universities, and research institutions around the world.

