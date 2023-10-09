Submit Release
Security Alert #5:  Information on Flight Availability from Ben Gurion International Airport (October 9, 2023) 

Location:  Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza 

Event:  Security Alert #5 (October 9, 2023) 

U.S. citizens wishing to depart Israel can check the status of Ben Gurion International Airport and the availability and status of flights here: https://www.iaa.gov.il/en/airports/ben-gurion/flight-board/?flightType=departures.  Ben Gurion International Airport remains open, but some flights have been reduced or suspended.  U.S. carriers have temporarily suspended flights to Israel.  Please check with the airlines on the availability of flights and flight status.  For more information, please visit the airport’s website here:  https://www.iaa.gov.il/en/  

U.S. citizens can check the status of land border crossings here: 

U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire, often take place without warning. U.S. citizens should monitor news outlets and follow advice from local security and emergency response officials to increase their security awareness. 

U.S. Embassy personnel must observe a curfew from 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM and are urged to stay as close to home as possible outside the curfew hours.  U.S. government personnel are prohibited from personal travel to the West Bank until further notice.    

U.S. citizens should take this into consideration when planning their own activities.  

Assistance 

State Department – Consular Affairs  
1-833-890-9595 (toll free) and 606-641-0131 (local) 

https://cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intake 

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem  
14 David Flusser St.  
Jerusalem  
Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/  

U.S. Embassy Branch Office Tel Aviv  
71 HaYarkon St.  
Tel Aviv 
Website: https://il.usembassy.gov/  

Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Country Information  
Israel, West Bank, and Gaza Travel Advisory   

Enroll in Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates 

By U.S. Mission Israel | 9 October, 2023 | Topics: Alert

