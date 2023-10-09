Experimental first week for CARE courts comes to a close

No one was sure exactly what would happen on Monday, Oct. 2. Would there be a trickle or a flood? It was the first day of California’s “paradigm shift” on how it treats severely mentally ill people, many of whom are homeless. The CARE Act — for Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment — kicked off in Orange, Riverside and five other counties, allowing doctors, licensed therapists, first responders and family members to file petitions with the court, asking for housing and services for people who are gravely mentally ill.