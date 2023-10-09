BuzzBallz Signs 3-Year Partnership with LSU Athletics

BuzzBallz to Feature Ready-to-Drink Cocktails in LSU Sports Stadiums

Carrollton, TX, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuzzBallz has signed with Louisiana State University (LSU) Athletics as “Proud Partners” to feature their ready-to-drink cocktails at LSU Athletics events. The partnership will start in 2023 and continue until 2026.

Four SKUs of wine-based BuzzBallz Chillers will be available in both the LSU Tiger Stadium and at the PMAC (Pete Maravich Assembly Center). The ready-to-drink cocktails will be proudly partnered with LSU football, baseball, and mens and womens basketball.

Director of Trade and Shopper Marketing for BuzzBallz, Yashika Maru, said the partnership came together in less than a week due to excitement from both ends.

“This is our first partnership in the SEC Conference and we are excited to partner with LSU Athletics! A lot of brilliant programs are being planned around this partnership, and we hope to bring BuzzBallz fanatics to the LSU stadium and its fans to cheer with BuzzBallz,” Maru said.

LSU is one of the leading colleges in the SEC, with an average attendance of over 100,000 at their Tiger Stadium alone. Being the only major athletic university in the state of Louisiana, LSU brings a cohesive fanbase together as a concentrated new market for BuzzBallz.

Dean Roudi, BuzzBallz Director of National Accounts for the South Region, said that BuzzBallz has been trying to partner with sports on a larger scale for a couple of years now, and that this collaboration is as perfect as he could have hoped.

As BuzzBallz builds their full event calendar for 2024, this partnership will be a mainstay that leaves room for growth as the brand continues to expand and innovate.

“Team BuzzBallz is looking forward to supporting and cheering for every LSU game. Go Tigers!” Maru said.

For tickets and more information, visit lsusports.net and www.buzzballz.com.

###

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion:

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards. The company’s mission is to create fun and innovative premixed cocktails for the world, made with high-quality ingredients. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/, www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com.

Attachment

Brady Bouldin BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion (972) 242-3777 brady.bouldin@southern-champion.com