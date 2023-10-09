10/06/23-UPDATE ON MOLOKA‘I BOAT GROUNDING

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

UPDATE ON MOLOKA‘I BOAT GROUNDING

(HONOLULU) – The Moloka‘i community came together to clean-up Pāpōhaku Beach, after a boat, grounded on the reef, broke apart in heavy surf and littered the shoreline with debris.

DLNR Deputy Director Laura Kaakua said the actions of local residents, who cleaned most of the vessel’s debris off the beach, made a big difference. “This was a good example of a community and government coming together. DLNR extends our heartfelt appreciation to the Maunaloa community for their care of Pāpōhaku,” Kaakua said.

Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) office Brandon Joao has been on the scene since first responding Thursday morning. He and James Espaniola of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), who also responded, live on Moloka‘i.

The local volunteers collected most of the debris and placed it high on the shoreline.

Espaniola has arranged a helicopter lift of the remaining, heavy items and bags.

Two additional divisions have roles in the grounding. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) staff on Moloka‘i, Maui, and O‘ahu have been working to identify a salvage contractor able to conduct any additional cleanup.

State law requires 24 hours be given to owners to remove grounded vessels before DOBOR takes jurisdiction of the vessel and salvage. The boat owner had indicated he had insurance, but it turned out he did not have salvage coverage.

The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) is standing by to conduct marine surveys to assess any damage to the coral reef.

