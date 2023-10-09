PS2023: The Virtual Trip Unveils Latest Video Release Featuring Michael Pollan, Melissa Etheridge, and More

PS2023: The Virtual Trip adds 40+ conference sessions in MAPS’ ongoing effort to provide broad access to Psychedelic Science 2023

Headline sessions include talks with author Michael Pollan, musician Melissa Etheridge, and psychedelic pioneer Roland Griffiths

Included in this release are 12 videos featuring Indigenous voices and issues in recognition of Indigenous People’s Day



DENVER, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PS2023: The Virtual Trip , produced by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ( MAPS ), has published an additional 40 session videos from Psychedelic Science 2023, showcasing a trove of insights and perspectives from some of the most influential figures in the world of Psychedelic Science. Videos include sessions from nearly every conference track, including Veterans, Plant Medicine, Therapy, Policy, Business, and Therapy.

In celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day, PS2023: The Virtual Trip has published the complete collection of panels and keynotes by Indigenous speakers educating viewers on the issues and opportunities communities face as sacred practices gain mainstream attention. This collection embodies MAPS' commitment to inclusivity and respect for the traditions of Indigenous communities in the context of psychedelic research.

The recently published full installment also features highly anticipated sessions from esteemed individuals, including best-selling author and thought leader Michael Pollan, renowned musician and activist Melissa Etheridge , and psychedelics pioneer Roland Griffiths . PS2023: The Virtual Trip introduces an array of popular talks, including the engaging exploration of " Sex and Psychedelics, " a candid deep dive into the intersection of sexuality and psychedelic experiences.

"It's a privilege to unveil this latest installment of PS2023: The Virtual Trip. This showcase of the diversity of thought and opinions within the psychedelic ecosystem provides everyone, from the curious new explorer to the seasoned expert, with something new to learn. More than 12,000 people joined us in Denver, and another 5,000 have begun their online journey, broadening the boundaries of knowledge and understanding in the psychedelic space."

Betty Aldworth , Director of Communications at MAPS

PS2023: The Virtual Trip is made available through a pay-what-you-can model , ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to this transformative content. The complete conference with more than 300 videos will be made available throughout Fall 2023.

For more information and to view the latest videos, visit psychedelicscience.org .

NOTE

The safety and efficacy of psychedelic-assisted therapies are currently under investigation. No psychedelic-assisted therapy has been approved by the FDA or other regulatory authorities; no therapy works for everyone; and all therapies, even in clinical settings, carry risks.

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world through its wholly-owned subsidiaries MAPS PBC and MAPS EU . Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $140 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education. MAPS has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator .

