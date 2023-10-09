PreIPO® Announces the Upcoming Launch of INTELLI™ Engine, Set to Revolutionize Private Market Insights in January 2024

PreIPO® Boca Raton Headquarters Entrance

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreIPO®, a pioneering player in the private market realm is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the INTELLI™ Engine. Scheduled for release in January 2024, its flagship engine INTELLI™, procures actionable insights and analytics in the private investment sector. This state-of-the-art platform promises to transform the landscape of private market investments, offering an unprecedented depth, accuracy, and customization in company analysis and insights.

A New Era of Private Market Intelligence

The INTELLI™ Engine represents the intersection of cutting-edge technology, deep market expertise, and innovative analytics. It is meticulously crafted to empower investors, analysts, and decision-makers in the private market, offering tailored insights that are both insightful and actionable.

Unveiling PreIPO® INTELLI™ Subscription Tiers

Insight: Offers a comprehensive snapshot derived from publicly available information, laying the foundation for profound insights into targeted companies.

Insight+: Integrates data from esteemed external providers, enriching the analytical experience with multi-dimensional perspectives.

DeepView: Incorporates internal company data, unlocking nuanced, in-depth insights that set a new standard in private market intelligence.

The PreIPO® Vision

“Our anticipation builds as we near the official launch of the INTELLI™ Engine, a manifestation of our unwavering commitment to innovation, precision, and empowerment in the private investment arena,” expressed David Grzan, CEO of PreIPO. “INTELLI™ is more than a tool; it is a strategic ally in informed decision-making, meticulously engineered to navigate the intricate contours of private markets with unparalleled ease and confidence.”

Exclusive Opportunity for Early Adopters

To mark the forthcoming launch of the INTELLI™ Engine, PreIPO® is pleased to announce a limited-time offer for prospective users. Companies and issuers that sign up for the platform's waitlist will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to the PreIPO® DataRoom. This presents a unique opportunity to access a comprehensive suite of resources and insights. The offer is limited to the first 2,500 registrants, and given the significant interest in the INTELLI™ Engine, PreIPO® anticipates these slots to fill up rapidly. PreIPO encourages interested parties to register promptly to secure their position.

About PreIPO®

PreIPO® stands at the vanguard of transforming the private investment sector, offering dynamic solutions and insights characterized by their actionability and reliability. With an emphasis on technological innovation and bespoke service, PreIPO® is the go-to companion for participants aspiring to traverse the private market landscape with assurance and intelligence.