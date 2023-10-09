Bearing Market Rolling Toward Prosperity : Projected to Reach $143.53 Billion by 2027

Bearing Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bearing Market by Type, Size, Distribution Channel, Machine Type, End Use and Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global bearing market was valued at $107.46 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $143.53 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1%.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2139

Bearing is a form of machine element that is helpful in constraining the relative motion to only the desired motion. Bearing used in a machine helps in reducing the friction between the moving parts thus providing free linear movement of the associated parts around a fixed axis. Bearings used in a machine are classified base on the type of operation with the aim to reduce the friction to its lower extent.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2139

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global bearing market based on type, distribution channel, machine type, end use, group, and region.

Based on type, the ball bearing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total market, and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, the tapered bearing segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on machine type, the ICE vehicles segment held the highest size share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global bearing market, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. However, the electric vehicles segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and will continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎𝐅 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bearings-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞

NSK Ltd.,

Schaeffler AG,

NTN Corporation,

SKF,

Iljin Bearing,

RKB Bearing,

JTEKT Corporation,

Timken,

Wafangdian Bearing Co., Ltd.

THK Co. Ltd.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-engine-bearings-market - Automotive Engine Bearings Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-bearings-market - Automotive Bearings Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-actuator-market - Automotive Actuator Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-axle-market - E-Axle Market