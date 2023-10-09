Submit Release
MGM Resorts Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages MGM Resorts Shareholders to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether MGM Resorts International ("MGM" or "the Company") (NYSE: MGM), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased MGM common stock?

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/mgm-resorts

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On October 5, 2023, MGM disclosed that the cyber security issue that occurred in September is estimated to negatively affect Adjusted Property EBITDAR by $100 million. The company has also incurred less than $10 million “in one-time expenses in the third quarter related to the cybersecurity issue, which consisted of technology consulting services, legal fees and expenses of other third party advisors.”

MGM has also stated that “the private data of customers who used MGM services before March 2019, including contact information, gender, date of birth and driver’s license numbers, was breached.” Along with this, a limited number of Social Security numbers and passport numbers were obtained through the cyber-attack.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a shareholder rights law firm representing individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.
Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101
James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com

 


