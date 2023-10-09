Biobased Biodegradable Plastic Market is Likely to Develop at a Promising 10% CAGR through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing awareness of plastic waste drives the global shift to biobased biodegradable polymers, supported by stringent regulations and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biobased biodegradable plastic market is expected to be valued at US$ 5.2 billion in 2023. The market is predicted to expand at a 10% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 13.6 billion by 2033.



Growing public awareness of plastic waste and its negative environmental impact has increased the popularity of biobased biodegradable polymers. Customers and companies are looking for sustainable options that decrease plastic waste and protect the environment.

Globally, rigorous laws and regulatory frameworks prohibit single-use plastic and encourage the usage of biodegradable materials. Adherence to these rules is a primary motivator, driving firms to use biobased biodegradable polymers for various uses.

Many corporations are implementing biobased biodegradable polymers in their corporate social duty programs. Sustainable practices in company practices improve the brand's reputation and fulfill the needs of environmentally conscious customers.

Persistent bioplastic technological advancement is resulting in the invention of new and affordable recyclable materials. Manufacturing methods and material composition breakthroughs have broadened the practical usage of biobased biodegradable polymers.

Client preferences are evolving, and there is a burgeoning eco-conscious customer base. Customers favor biodegradable plastic in items and packaging, prompting businesses to spend on those substances and fueling market growth.

Sustainability issues, tough restrictions, and customer preference for environment-friendly alternatives are driving considerable growth in the biobased biodegradable plastic industry in the United States.

The market has been propelled further by increasing public consciousness of plastic waste and an increasing focus on business sustainability practices.

The proactive involvement of the United Kingdom in Circular Economy frameworks has stimulated the emergence of bioplastic recycling facilities, offering new market prospects. Leading brands and retailers are switching to recyclable packaging, boosting the industry's development.

Key Takeaways

The United States will be valued at US$ 1.2 billion by 2033.

The market in the United Kingdom is predicted to expand at a 9.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The biobased biodegradable plastic market in the United Kingdom is projected to reach US$ 400 million by 2033.

The biobased biodegradable plastic market in China is anticipated to be worth US$ 1.4 billion.

The market in China is expected to record a CAGR of 10.1% through 2033.





“Partnership between the public and business sectors will encourage research and provide a steady supply of novel biodegradable products. Market dominance in emerging nations, combined with increased awareness of ecological issues globally, is expected to fuel market growth,” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Competitiveness in the market fluctuates from minimal to considerable depending on area. Competition is moderate because of the enormous number of participants in Europe and North America. On the other hand, due to limited market participants, competition in Asia Pacific is minimal.

Key market players are investing heavily in research and development to introduce revolutionary biodegradable plastic materials that are sturdy and easily recyclable in the natural environment.

Futerro declared plans in December 2022 to build an initial vertically linked biorefinery in Europe in Normandy, France, to manufacture and reuse PLA.

NatureWorks held a ceremony in February 2023 to commemorate the completion of the organization's Ingeo PLA production complex in Thailand.

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE

Plantic Technologies

Toray Industries

Total Corbion PLA

Natureworks

Biome Bioplastic.

Bio-On

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Danimer Scientific

Novamont S.P.A.

Segmentation Analysis of the Biobased Biodegradable Plastic Market

By Product Type:

Polyester

Starch blends

Poly lactic acid (PLA)

Cellulose

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Other biobased biodegradable plastic

By Application:

Packaging

Fibres

Healthcare

Agriculture

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





