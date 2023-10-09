TWRA Announces Aquatic Stream Clean-up Grants for 2024
NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the grant recipients of the 2024 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state.
The grants were awarded to various organizations for 19 projects.
The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, with stream clean-up projects.
Information on the availability of 2024 grant dollars for riparian tree planting projects will be announced later in October.
TWRA AQUATIC HABITAT PROTECTION PROGRAM
TENNESEE AQUATIC STREAM CLEAN-UP GRANTS 2024
American River Strokers Harpeth River in Cheatham and Davidson counties
Boone Watershed Partnership Brush Creek, Sinking Creek, and Gap Creek; Carter and Washington counties
Cherokee Lake Users Association Cherokee Lake; Grainger, Hamblen, Hawkins, and Jefferson counties
Colby’s Army Blue Spring Creek in Cheatham County
Harpeth Conservancy Harpeth River in Cheatham, Davidson, and Dickson counties
IJAMS Nature Center Tennessee River, tributaries, creeks, and streams in Knox, Anderson, Blount, and Loudon counties
Keep Bristol Beautiful South Holston Lake and River in Sullivan and Washington counties
Keep Cocke County Beautiful Pigeon River in Cocke County
Keep Maury County Beautiful Duck River in Maury County
Keep Putnam Beautiful Monterey, Baxter, Burgess Falls, and Cummins Mill in Putnam County
Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful Big Soddy Creek Gulf
Norris Lake Project Clinch River, Powell River, Gap Creek, Straight Creek, Cedar Creek, and Cool Branch Creek in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, and Union counties
Obed Watershed Alliance Obed River, creeks, streams, tributary, and non-tributaries in Cumberland County
Rhea County Eagle Anglers Chickamauga Lake, Rhea County
SCTN Bass Nation Tims Ford Lake, Normandy Lake, Percy Priest Lake, in Franklin, Davidson, Rutherford, and Wilson counties
Tennessee Environmental Council All creeks in Nashville; Davidson County
Town of Nolensville Mill Creek in Williamson County
WaterWays Chickamauga Creek in Hamilton County
Whites Creek Watershed Alliance Whites Creek in Davidson County
