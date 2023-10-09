Submit Release
TWRA Announces Aquatic Stream Clean-up Grants for 2024

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the grant recipients of the 2024 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state.

The grants were awarded to various organizations for 19 projects.

The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, with stream clean-up projects.

Information on the availability of 2024 grant dollars for riparian tree planting projects will be announced later in October.

***

TWRA AQUATIC HABITAT PROTECTION PROGRAM
TENNESEE AQUATIC STREAM CLEAN-UP GRANTS 2024

American River Strokers                      Harpeth River in Cheatham and Davidson counties

Boone Watershed Partnership              Brush Creek, Sinking Creek, and Gap Creek; Carter and Washington counties

Cherokee Lake Users Association        Cherokee Lake; Grainger, Hamblen, Hawkins, and Jefferson counties

Colby’s Army                                              Blue Spring Creek in Cheatham County          

Harpeth Conservancy                              Harpeth River in Cheatham, Davidson, and Dickson counties

IJAMS Nature Center                             Tennessee River, tributaries, creeks, and streams in Knox, Anderson, Blount, and Loudon counties

Keep Bristol Beautiful                             South Holston Lake and River in Sullivan and Washington counties                                          

Keep Cocke County Beautiful                 Pigeon River in Cocke County

Keep Maury County Beautiful             Duck River in Maury County

Keep Putnam Beautiful                        Monterey, Baxter, Burgess Falls, and Cummins Mill in Putnam County

Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful                Big Soddy Creek Gulf

Norris Lake Project                              Clinch River, Powell River, Gap Creek, Straight Creek, Cedar Creek, and Cool Branch Creek in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, and Union counties

Obed Watershed Alliance                    Obed River, creeks, streams, tributary, and non-tributaries in Cumberland County

Rhea County Eagle Anglers                 Chickamauga Lake, Rhea County

SCTN Bass Nation                               Tims Ford Lake, Normandy Lake, Percy Priest Lake, in Franklin, Davidson, Rutherford, and Wilson counties

Tennessee Environmental Council       All creeks in Nashville; Davidson County

Town of Nolensville                            Mill Creek in Williamson County

WaterWays                                          Chickamauga Creek in Hamilton County

Whites Creek Watershed Alliance        Whites Creek in Davidson County

---TWRA---

