Sustainable Personal Care Market is Expected to Top Nearly $129.7 Billion in 2031 ; growing at a CAGR of 9.5%

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220U, UNITED STATE, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sustainable Personal Care Market," The sustainable personal care market was valued at $50.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $129.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The sustainable personal care market manufactures cosmetics and personal hygiene goods for consumers. Cosmetics and personal hygiene are two subcategories of personal care. Wet wipes, toothpaste, toilet paper, talcum powder, moisturizer, shaving cream, razors, perfumes, pomade, nail files, makeup, lotion, lipstick, lip gloss, hair clippers, facial tissue, eyeliner, deodorant, cotton pads, cotton swabs, colognes, and cleansing pods are just a few personal care products available in the market. The global personal care industry is quite diverse, and it may be divided into two categories, namely, personal care items and personal care appliances. Personal care appliances have been increasingly popular around the world in recent years, and creative products on the market each year are fueling the demand for a sustainable personal care market.

IMPACT OF COVID - 19

The sustainable personal care market growth is quickly approaching as compared to the pre-COVID growth rates, due to the economic recovery in most emerging economies, and a stable growth rate is envisaged throughout the forecast period. Unusual situations, on the other hand, depict a bleak picture as a result of the anticipated third and subsequent waves. For decades, sustainable personal care has been used to cure a variety of ailments. There is scientific evidence that it may help with a variety of ailments, including anxiety, sadness, infection, and pain management. Antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory effects are thought to exist in it. These factors are projected to boost sustainable personal care market share after the COVID-19 prediction period.

The sustainable personal care market is segmented on the basis of nature, type, sales channel, and region.

*On the basis of nature, the market is categorized into organic and natural/green.

*By type, it is segregated into skin care, hair care, oral care, hygiene products, and others.

*Depending on sales channel, it is fragmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

*Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and Rest of LAMEA).

The key players profiled in the sustainable personal care market analysis report include,

Coty Inc.

Colgate Palmolive Company

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

L'Oréal S.A.

L'Occitane Group

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever Plc

Weleda

Key findings of the study

• The sustainable personal care market size was valued at $ 50,791.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 1,29,693.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2031.

• By nature, sustainable personal care market opportunities segments was organic and is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

• By type, the skin care segment was valued at $ 25,824.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $64,207.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031 in the global sustainable personal care market forecast period.

• By sales channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment was valued at $19,266.8 million in 2021, accounting for 37.9% of the global sustainable personal care market share.

• In 2021, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $ 36,344.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

