ACC Releases Resin Production and Sales Data for August 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 9, 2023) – U.S. production of major plastic resins totaled 8.5 billion pounds during August 2023, an increase of 1.6 percent compared to the prior month, and an increase of 6.9 percent compared to the same month in 2022, according to statistics released today by the American Chemistry Council (ACC). Year-to-date production was 64.1 billion pounds, a 0.9 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2022.

Sales and captive (internal) use of major plastic resins totaled 8.6 billion pounds during August 2023, an increase of 6.8 percent compared to the prior month, and an increase of 6.8 percent from the same month one year earlier. Year-to-date sales and captive use were 63.1 billion pounds, a 0.9 percent increase as compared to the same period in 2022.