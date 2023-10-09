D&H Expands Its Growing Modern Solutions Portfolio With Check Point’s Cyber Security Solutions

The Distributor Adds a Major Security Partner to its Modern Security Offering to Help MSP and MSSP Partners Enhance Cyber Security Protection in the SMB and Mid-market Spaces

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a leading provider of technology solutions to the North American channel, announces it has entered into a new distribution agreement with Check Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally. D&H will carry Check Point’s full suites of solutions including Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony and Horizon solutions, expanding the roster of partners in its Modern Security portfolio.

Building on its robust relationships within the MSP and MSSP communities, D&H aims to bolster Check Point’s market presence, ensuring that the SMB and mid-market segments benefit from their top-tier cyber security technology.

Check Point Quantum Spark™ 1500 Pro Next Generation Firewalls stand out with industry-leading protection and high-performance features, including flexible connectivity options, rapid deployment, automated threat management, and compatibility with 5G cellular, Wi-Fi 6, and SD-WAN environments. Recognized for its excellence, Check Point Software was recently named as the Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan and achieved Best-in-Class accolades for the Next Generation Firewall Industry. Additionally, their prowess in cyber defense was further highlighted with top rankings in the Miercom Next Generation Firewall Benchmark Report.

“D&H is thrilled to welcome Check Point into the fold of its Modern Security offerings, representing a key area of our growing Modern Solutions Business Unit,” said Jason Bystrak, D&H’s vice president of Modern Solutions. “Hybrid workplace environments continue to become more complex, encompassing distributed workspaces, edge computing devices, and remote networking environments. Consequently, securing this wide range of variable environments has become more nuanced, requiring a layered approach and the application of powerful cybersecurity solutions.”

“Advancing technologies such as natural language generators like ChatGPT make it easier for nefarious actors to create effective malware. This makes it much more crucial to offer top-flight solutions like Check Point’s to address an array of evolving threats,” said Ryan Flynn, director of modern applications and security at D&H. “We’re proud to offer their solutions to the channel partner community under the Modern Security umbrella.”

Highlighting the efficacy of their solutions, Nisha Holt, Head of Americas Channel Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, stated, “Our SMB products boast a 99.7% catch rate against sophisticated Gen 5 cyberattacks. In partnership with D&H, we aim to deliver unparalleled security solutions to MSPs and resellers, fortifying the SMB landscape against mounting cyber threats.”

D&H partners can see www.dandh.com/security for further details. Visit www.dandh.com for more information on how to become a D&H Distributing partner, or call (800) 877-1200 in the US; (800) 340-1008 and www.dandh.ca in Canada.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. Now in its 105th year (dandh.com/anniversary), its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the US and Mississauga, Ontario, in Canada, with additional warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh

