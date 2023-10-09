Market Size/Share of the Reusable Launch Vehicle Market, Valued at USD 3.56 Billion by 2035 at a 10.3% CAGR

Reusable Launch Vehicle Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Reusable Launch Vehicle Market by Vehicle Weight (Up to 4000 lbs, 4000 to 9000 lbs, Over 9000lbs), by Reusable Type (Partially Reusable, Fully Reusable), by Configuration (Single Stage, Multi Stage), by Application (Commercial, Defense), by Type (Orbital, Sub Orbital), by Landing Systems (Braking, Horizontal, Vertical, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035." As per the report, the global reusable launch vehicle market is estimated at $1.38 billion in 2025, and is set to reach $3.56 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2026 to 2035. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓

Based on the reusable type, the partially reusable segment is set to contribute the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than 90% of the global reusable launch vehicle market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2035. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in the development of the fully reusable launch vehicle to achieve cost-effective, reliable, and on-demand space access. However, the fully reusable segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 25.4% from 2025 to 2035. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be credited to the surge in the use of a partially reusable launch vehicle to significantly reduce launching costs.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓

On the basis of configuration, the multi stage segment is expected to contribute the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than 90% of the global reusable launch vehicle market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2035. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the surge in the advancement of multi-stage launch vehicle by various aerospace companies. However, the single stage segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 21.8% from 2025 to 2035. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be credited to an increase in demand for single stage launch vehicle due to its advantages such as reduced complexity.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓

In terms of application, the commercial segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than half of the global reusable launch vehicle market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2035. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in the use of orbital reusable launch vehicle to transport a spacecraft beyond Earth's atmosphere, either into orbit around Earth. However, the defense segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 11.0% from 2025 to 2035. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be credited to an increase in the use of sub orbital reusable launch vehicles for applications such as space tourism, commercial imaging, film & television.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓

By Region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to contribute notably in 2035. The region is slated to account for nearly two-fifths of the global reusable launch vehicle market size in 2025. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be attributed to the evolution of rocket manufacturing technologies which led to the development of cost and time-efficient reusable rockets. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 12.5% from 2026 to 2035. The report analyzes other segments such as Europe, LAMEA, and North America.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Ariane Group

Blue Origin

China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology

European Space Agency

Galactic Energy

ISRO

I-space (Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co., Ltd.

LinkSpace Aerospace Technology, Group

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

NPO-Energia (S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Public Corporation)

Orbex

PLD Space

Relativity Space

Rocket Lab USA, Inc.

State Space Corporation

ROSCOSMOS

SpaceX

United Launch Alliance, LLC

The report analyzes these key players in the global reusable launch vehicle market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

