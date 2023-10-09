Greg Ford for SC House of Representatives (98) 2024 endorsed by national veterans' group VFAF Veterans for Trump
Greg Ford Candidate for SC House of Representative District 98 has been endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump said Stan Fitzgerald
Greg Ford is the true patriot in the race. Greg has endorsed Donald Trump for president and will implement the America First agenda unlike the incumbent. ”SUMMERVILLE , SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies: The official press of Veterans for Trump
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump President
Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump has issued an endorsement of Greg Ford for SC House of Representative District 98. Greg Ford is a third-generation active-duty retired Air Force veteran, decorated for service during Iraq and Afghanistan combat operations where he served multiple tours. Ford is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a B.S. in Professional Aeronautics and a 2018 graduate of the Citadel Military College with a Master of Science degree in Leadership.
In office Greg Ford will focus on Individual Autonomy (limited Gov that leaves citizens alone) , Individual Accountability (support 4th Amendment to a FAIR trial and the person being held accountable to the ruling of the court) , Parental Rights (parents play a major role in a minors life, parents have the first and overriding say in the life of that minor not a Gov entity) and 2nd Amendment right (Shall not be Infringed).
According to the legislative scorecard, by the Freedom Index, Incumbent Chris Murphy has just a 17% approval last session.
https://thefreedomindex.org/sc/legislator/10951/votes/session-2007/
SC Session 124 - (2021-2022) H 3623 General Bill, supported by Chris Murphy. This is a bill to Amend Section 24-13-150 of the Code of Laws relating to the early release of inmates as to reduce the percentage of time in a "No Parole Offense." "If signed into law this bill will eliminate mandatory minimum sentences" said Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President. https://www.scstatehouse.gov/billsearch.php?billnumbers=3623&session=124&summary=B¬op=Y/
he Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
