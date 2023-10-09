Container and Kubernetes Security Market Size Surges Amidst Rapid Cloud-Native Adoption

Container & Kubernetes Security market is propelled by surge in cloud-native adoption & need for enhanced security measures in modern application environments.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The container and Kubernetes security market size was valued at $714.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $8,242.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.4 % from 2021 to 2030.

Container security is a standard unit of software used to package up code and all its dependencies that are anticipated to condense the process of building and establish cloud-native applications. Furthermore, the Kubernetes security technology is an open-sourced orchestration engine hosted by the cloud-native computing foundation (CNCF) for scaling, automating marshaling, and administration of containerized applications. Moreover, the growing concern related to container cyber security across the healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and government sectors is anticipated to propel the demand for container and Kubernetes security market.

As organizations increasingly embrace containerization for its efficiency and scalability benefits, security concerns have grown in parallel. The market is witnessing a surge in demand for security solutions that can protect containerized applications and workloads without compromising speed and agility.

Kubernetes has become the de facto orchestration platform for containers. However, its complexity has exposed vulnerabilities. To address this, security solutions are evolving to provide robust Kubernetes-specific security measures, including access controls, network policies, and runtime protection.

In response to the need for early detection and prevention of vulnerabilities, the market is leaning towards "shift-left" security practices. This involves integrating security into the DevOps pipeline, allowing teams to identify and mitigate issues during development rather than after deployment.

Zero Trust principles are increasingly applied to container and Kubernetes security. Organizations are implementing micro-segmentation to isolate workloads, adopting a "never trust, always verify" approach to network access, and enhancing security within the container environment.

Region wise, North America holds a significant share in the global container and Kubernetes security market. The adoption of hybrid cloud technology at the IT & telecommunication level is expected to propel the container and Kubernetes security industry in this region. Moreover, surge in demand for container service platform across retail & consumer and BFSI good sectors in North America is anticipated to boost the growth of the container security market in this region.

The key players profiled in the report include Alert Logic, Aqua Security, Capsule8, Cloud Passage, Nev Vector, Qualys, Trend Micro, Twist lock, StackRox, and Sysdig. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the Kubernetes security market. This study includes container and kubernetes security market trends, container and kubernetes security market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

