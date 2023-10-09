Wood Mackenzie launches Lens Carbon

The new solution breaks ground in decarbonisation strategy evaluation and management

LONDON and HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wood Mackenzie, the global insight business for renewables, energy and natural resources, has launched Lens Carbon, a unique end-to-end solution that enables users to screen, analyse and value carbon management projects on a global scale.



As the newest addition to Wood Mackenzie’s Lens data analytics platform, Lens Carbon offers a single flexible solution to explore carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), direct air capture (DAC) and carbon offset projects through proprietary data, analysis and benchmarking.

“As customers are looking to screen for emitting assets, optimum carbon storage sites and carbon prices to identify the best opportunities, Lens is specifically designed for these workflows,” said Mhairidh Evans, Global Head of CCUS. “This seamless experience brings Wood Mackenzie’s renowned expertise, analyses, and modelling insights together to enable faster, more accurate operational and strategic planning.”

Emerging technologies such as CCUS and DAC will play a key role in an orderly energy transition so businesses and governments are now forming their strategies and evaluating potential projects. Lens Carbon enables customers to navigate the complexities of these solutions and make investment decisions to support their decarbonisation goals with confidence.

With integrated user workflows, the Lens platform helps quantify risk and identify opportunities through understanding project dynamics and their impact on investments. This is complemented by expert written analysis to provide deeper insights on CCUS, carbon prices and carbon offsets to unlock the story behind the data.

Elena Belletti, Global Head of Carbon Research, added: “Carbon management technologies and market-based mechanisms, such as offsets, will continue to evolve as the industry scales. Lens Carbon will help businesses and investors stay at the forefront of this changing market by giving them immediate access to critical data and analysis through this powerful solution.”



