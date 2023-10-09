Two-Wheeler Hub Motor Market - An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

Allied Market Research_Logo

Two-Wheeler Hub Motor Market by Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Installation, Power Output and Motor : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive hub motor is an electrical motor attached to the wheels of two-wheeler which provide traction by converting electric power to motive power having higher efficiency and flexibility. It reduces the weight of the vehicle, and vehicles power-driven by hub motors are mechanically less complex than conventional motors. Moreover, similar to electric motors, hub motors for two-wheelers generate high torque at low rpms. Through direct connection low-speed with high torque can be attained however incorporation of wheel hub with an additional gearbox facilitate speed and torque as per requirement. Furthermore, hub motors for two wheelers can also work as generator while braking. In addition, two-wheeler hub motor helps in reducing the fuel consumption, lowers maintenance costs and extends the life of two-wheeler. Two-wheeler hub motor market is a significant step towards vehicular emission control due to its compact size, flexibility, energy efficiency, and light.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The suppliers of two-wheeler hub motor across the globe have been affected severely due to the restrictions as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn is affecting the hub-motor manufacturers worldwide. As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of many hub motor manufacturers is vulnerable since closure of factories. This has caused a major deviation in the growth of two-wheeler hub motor market. Moreover, the supply of electric components required for hub motor manufacturing was disrupted thus, halting the production of hub motor. Also, COVID-19 had a positive impact on electric vehicles thus it is expected that two-wheeler hub motor market will boost after the pandemic.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

• Rise in stringent government regulations regarding vehicle emission, reduces fuel consumption, and rise in various government initiatives to adopt electric vehicles is expected to drive growth of two-wheeler hub motor market.

• However, lack of awareness about hub motor and high cost of two-wheeler hub motor will hamper growth of two-wheeler hub motor market.

• Moreover, rise in demand for electric vehicle, lower maintenance cost, and rise in demand for electric vehicles with better vehicle performance act as an opportunity for growth of two-wheeler hub motor market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

Currently, in electric vehicles hub motor is gaining popularity for its improved driving experience and more power. Since, the power is directly transmitted form the battery to the wheels it reduces the transmission distance and any loss of power while increasing the engine efficiency. Moreover, hub motors are brushless DC motor which allows independent driving and regenerative breaking. These features act as an opportunity for growth of two-wheeler hub motor market.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧

Many countries such as India and China are taking measures to reduce environmental pollution thus, promoting the adoption of electric vehicles. According, to US Environmental Protection Agency 26% of the total greenhouse gas emission are from automotive & transportation sector. For instance, India is aiming to completely phase out petrol and diesel by 2030 and China is also planning to put a ban on the sale and production of fossil fuel vehicles. Therefore, rise in sale of electric vehicle will drive growth of two-wheeler hub motor market

