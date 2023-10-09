Virbac will enter the fast-growing poultry vaccines segment in India





Virbac announces the signing of an agreement to acquire Globion, a leading Indian poultry vaccines specialist. This transaction will bolster our position of animal health market leader in India by extending Virbac India’s existing poultry portfolio to the growing segment of avian vaccines.

Founded in 2005, as a joint venture between Suguna Group, one of the leading Indian poultry conglomerates, and Lohmann Animal Health, a German poultry vaccines specialist, Globion has developed robust know-how and expertise in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of live and inactivated vaccines targeting a large array of avian pathogens.

Globion is based in Hyderabad where its industrial and R&D facilities employ around 120 full-time employees and generate approximately €12 million of annual revenue and is independently run by a professional team.

Sébastien Huron, chief executive officer, Virbac group said “We are extremely pleased and honored to welcome the Globion team within our Virbac family. This acquisition illustrates our 2030 Virbac vision and ambition to grow through “programmatic” M&A investing in vaccines, a key strategic axis of development, reinforcing our leadership position in India, the world’s most populous country, and completing our portfolio targeting the dynamic and promising poultry market. We will fully engage with the Globion teams and provide them with additional resources to help them perform at their best. We are united with the Suguna and Globion teams by the common ambition to create long-term value for our customers and build, through innovation, a competitive portfolio of products to support the poultry industry in India and abroad.”

B.Soundararajan, founder and managing director, Suguna Group said “We started Globion primarily as a source of High Quality Affordable Poultry Vaccines for Suguna Foods. In the last ten years, Globion has rapidly transformed into a fast-growing poultry biologicals company crossing 1 billion rupees of revenues by consistently gaining market share in India & export markets. By associating with a strategic partner having long term vision, infrastructure and deep understanding of animal health in Indian and global markets, we see immense potential for Globion to reach greater heights. Virbac comes out as the right choice for us since Virbac and Suguna share a common vision of adding value to the poultry industry and Virbac’s acquisition of Globion is a significant step in that direction. We will continue to remain a key customer of Globion/Virbac in the future and our best wishes to both Globion/Virbac teams for continued success.”

Veda Corporate Advisors were the advisors to Suguna and Globion in this transaction.









