Global Virus-like Particle Vaccine Market Size
Key players operating in the global virus-like particle vaccine market include Novavax, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Medicago, Dynavax Technologies, Cytos Biotechnology, iBio, Sanofi Pasteur, Bavarian Nordic, and GeoVax Labs, among others.
Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global virus-like particle vaccine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.
Advances in biotechnology, such as genetic engineering and protein expression technologies, have made it more cost-effective and efficient to produce VLPs. This has reduced barriers to entry for vaccine development.
Key Market Insights
- As per the stage outlook, the approved vaccines segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
- As per the application type outlook, the infectious disease segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period
- Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region is analyzed to account for largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Healthcare Providers
- Retail Pharmacies
- Government Vaccination Programs
By Stage (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Pre-clinical Research Stage
- Approved Vaccines
By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Infectious Diseases
- Cancer Immunotherapy
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central and South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Virus-Like Particle Vaccine Market - Forecast to 2028’’
