Global Virus-like Particle Vaccine Market Size

Key players operating in the global virus-like particle vaccine market include Novavax, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Medicago, Dynavax Technologies, Cytos Biotechnology, iBio, Sanofi Pasteur, Bavarian Nordic, and GeoVax Labs, among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global virus-like particle vaccine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.



Advances in biotechnology, such as genetic engineering and protein expression technologies, have made it more cost-effective and efficient to produce VLPs. This has reduced barriers to entry for vaccine development.

Key Market Insights

As per the stage outlook, the approved vaccines segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the application type outlook, the infectious disease segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is analyzed to account for largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Healthcare Providers

Retail Pharmacies

Government Vaccination Programs





By Stage (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Pre-clinical Research Stage

Approved Vaccines

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Infectious Diseases

Cancer Immunotherapy

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





